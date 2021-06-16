Grab these Roku streaming devices for less with this early Prime Day deal

If you're after a streaming stick and you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2021, then these Currys discounts on the Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick+ could be for you.

The budget Roku is now £5 off (down to £24.99) and the 4K capable Streaming Stick+ is £10 off (now just £39.99). These aren't the biggest discounts we've seen on the Roku Streaming Stick+ or the Roku Express though, so it might be worth holding off until Prime Day if you can to see if Amazon will offer a better deal.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Roku deals in your region at the end of this article.

Today's best Roku streaming stick deals

Roku Streaming Stick+: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £10 – As the top model in Roku's UK range, the Streaming Stick+ packs in 4K HDR, and a built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi antenna for a faster and more stable experience. Unfortunately, the lack of Dolby Vision, though, means it's not as high-performing as it could be.View Deal

Roku Express: £29.99 £17.99 at Currys

Save £5 – This budget HD streamer sits at the bottom of the Roku range. You'll get HD resolution and SDR, great app support, a simple interface, and huge swathes of free programming on the Roku Channel.View Deal

Streaming sticks are great ways to upgrade your television, and Roku sticks pack in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, NOW TV, and many more – and packages them all together in a simple tile-based interface that's a joy to navigate.

The Roku range isn't quite as dominant in the streaming market as it once was, with smart TVs being more popular and with the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google Chromecast all offering impressive performance with competitive specs. Today's deals, though, may be a good reason to go for Roku over the competition.

