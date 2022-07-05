Google Pixel Buds fall to their cheapest price yet at Amazon

If you've reached the point where you're sick of untangling wires every time you want to listen to music or make a call, then maybe you've decided it's about time to get some wireless earbuds. Well, now's a good time to buy as the Google Pixel Buds are available for £73.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from £99.99.

That's the cheapest price yet for the Google Pixel Buds, beating the previous record low by £5 according to our price tracker. And, with more devices now dropping the 3.5mm jack required to use wired headphones, this is an excellent deal for some wireless earbuds that offer high-quality audio and useful voice-activated features through Google Assistant.

We found this to be true in our Google Pixel Buds review, which praises the excellent audio quality and substantial battery life of up to five hours on a single charge (increasing to 24 hours with the included charging case). They only fail to break into our list of the best wireless earbuds as some of the key features are limited to Google Pixel phones or some specific versions of the Android operating system.

Still, for those using one of Google's own smartphones - or on more modern Android devices - then the Pixel Buds are a solid option for listening to music and taking calls that beat many similar earbuds in this price range.

Today's best Google Pixel Buds deal

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £26 – Get the Google Pixel Buds for the cheapest price we've ever seen right now at Amazon. Know that many of the best features, such as Google Assistant and Google Translate, are only available when paired with Google Pixel phones or the latest Android devices so keep that in mind before you buy. If that's fine, though, then these mid-range earbuds offer best-in-class audio and excellent battery life compared to others in this price range, making today's deal even better value for money.

You've got some time to consider it as this deal is scheduled to run for the next 12 days. That also means you won't find these cheaper on Prime Day next week, so there's no need to wait until Amazon's summer sale to see if the discount increases.

If you do decide you'd prefer some earbuds that are better suited to a wider variety of devices, or if you'd prefer some AirPods to keep you on the Apple ecosystem, then you can find more of today's best headphones deals just below.