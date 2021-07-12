Dell does Black Friday early, knocking up to £1,500 off with some laptop deals

Dell has kicked off its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale featuring a raft of big price cuts on laptops, as well as other hardware such as desktop PCs and monitors.

Some of the discounts are in the order of 45%, with prices practically cut in half, and there are some seriously big savings to be had, such as £1,590 off an Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptop. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Alienware Area-51m R2 deals where you are.

This early Black Friday affair runs from today for a week, ending on July 19. As ever, some of the bigger ‘mega deals’ will have limited stock available, so you might need to move sooner rather than later if you want to be sure of picking up any such hardware.

We’ve selected a few of the best deals for you below, including the aforementioned Area-51m R2, but there are plenty more bargains to be had if you want to peruse the full selection. Check here for the top laptop deals currently on the boil (and here for XPS notebook price cuts), or head here for desktop PCs, and here for monitors. Those hunting out gaming laptops or PCs need to feast their eyes on this lot.

Note that there are some exclusive discounts for students, too, and some cashback trade-in deals on XPS and Alienware laptops where mentioned, if you’ve got an old laptop you don’t mind sacrificing to be recycled (or donated) by Dell to get some extra savings on top.

Alienware Area-51m R2 Core i9, 32GB, 2TB: £3,869 £2,278 at Dell.com

With a whopping discount of £1,590 – when you apply the promo code AW14 at checkout – the Area-51m R2 bristles with a Core i9-10900K CPU with 10-cores, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU, plus 32GB of DDR4 RAM (2933MHz). There’s a 1TB boot SSD (actually 2 x 512GB PCIe M.2 SSDs in RAID 0) backed with a further 1TB of storage (again, in the form of 2 x 512GB PCIe SSDs). The 17.3-inch screen is a 4K display with Tobii Eye-tracking tech.View Deal

Alienware m17 R3 Core i7, 32GB, 512GB: £2,499.01 £1,547.15 at Dell.com

This 17.3-inch gaming laptop is built around Intel’s Core i7-10875H, an 8-core CPU, backed with an RTX 2070 GPU and 32GB of DDR4 RAM (2666MHz). It has a Full HD display with a 300Hz refresh rate, and for storage you get a 512GB PCIe SSD. Apply the discount code AW14 at checkout to get the full saving of £971.85.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 Core i7, 16GB, 1TB: £2,029 £1,629 at Dell.com

This XPS 15 comes equipped with a Core i7-10750H processor (with 6-cores), a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card (with 4GB GDDR6 RAM), 16GB of system RAM and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe. The 15.6-inch touchscreen boasts a 4K resolution and is an InfinityEdge display meaning it has super-slim bezels. The £400 price reduction represents a 20% discount.View Deal

