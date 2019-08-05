Student broadband deals 2019: land the cheapest internet offers at university

You've left home, you're an independent student now and it's time to sort our your broadband deal. While that is quite a daunting premise, the good news is that sorting your internet can be an affordable (and easy) process.

With options ranging from cheap to lightning-fast to incredibly flexible, you can save your hard-earned student loan for the things in life that matter - meal deals to be devoured in the library and cheesy themed society events included.

If you drew the short straw in your household and now have to sort the internet, just be glad you're not the one stressing over organising utility bills or the house-warming epic because sorting internet is a breeze.

With the likes of BT, Virgin and Vodafone all offering brilliant cheap student broadband deals, you can act like the most grown up member of the household with your speedy organisation.

Below, we've picked out a selection of the best student broadband deals, from a range of providers. We've also included a comparison of all of the options available and a few crucial questions to consider.

1. The cheapest broadband deal around

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | £9.99 upfront | £13.99 per month

If you want to save your precious student loans for freshers week, student night and those glorious 2-for-1 Dominos offers, Onestream's Flow unlimited offer is ideal for you. It drops monthly bills of just £13.99, making it the UK's cheapest option. However, considering it is an ADSL package, you will only get speeds of 11Mb, making not the most ideal option for big households.

View Deal

2. The best student broadband deal from BT

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £60 BT Reward Card + £50 M&S voucher

It's fast, it's reliable and it's packed full of the student holy grail - free stuff. Going with BT will cost you monthly bills of £31.99 making it one of the more expensive offers. But with speeds averaging 50Mb and a free BT reward card and M&S voucher, it offers some stellar value. Just watch the 18 month contract length, this requires some commitment from housemates to a long internet contract.

View Deal

3. 30 day rolling contracts with Virgin

Virgin Media M200 | 30 day rolling contract | 213Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | FREE set-up | £40 per month

There's a special student phenomenon that doesn't seem to happen anywhere else - houses with 8+ people in them. You don't want to leave any of your mates out and why should you! But with all of those people, you need some lightning fast speeds. Virgin is one of the few that offers special student broadband, packing in average speeds of 213Mb (unbelievably fast) for £40 a month. The even better news, it is a 1-month rolling contract so you can leave whenever you want. Upgrade to Virgin's even faster package for an additional £5 a month.

View Deal

Virgin Media M50 | 12 month contract | 54Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £35 set-up | £28 per month

While the mega speeds and short contract lengths above are an absolute blessing for big households, the price points are pretty steep. Luckily, Virgin also has a cheaper package, coming in at £28 a month. It drops average speeds of 54Mb, still giving plenty of speed for most smaller households. The contract length does jump back up to 12 months here though, so if you want to avoid paying over the summer, consult the above option. Or, upgrade to speeds of 108 for an additional £5 a month.

View Deal

4. Broadband and TV deals at a bargain price tag

Now Brilliant Broadband + Sky Entertainment Pass | 12 months | 11Mb avg. speed | FREE upfront | £22.99 per month

With all of that new found spare time spent 'preparing for exams' you'll probably also want some entertainment with your internet. Luckily, Now offers some excellent price points. With standard ADSL internet and a tonne of great premium channels (Sky Atlantic being the key one) and over 300 box sets, Now is bringing the binge sessions to you. It's also only £7 a month more if you want fibre, too.

View Deal

5. Bargain fibre broadband deals for students

Post Office Fibre Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | £10 activation | £24pm

Fast speeds and affordable pricing are key when it comes to student broadband deals and no deal does it better than this one. Coming from Post Office, you're getting fibre speeds of 35Mb for just £24, making it the best value 12 month fibre broadband offer by a good few miles.View Deal

See all of today's best broadband deals

Not liking what you're seeing above? Well there's a whole world of other internet offers out there, distilled easily for you in our price comparison below. Our comprehensive best broadband deals hub is also worth a read if you're a bit unsure what you should go for.

What internet speed should I get?

This question starts with one major choice you need to make. Do you go for the slower ADSL option and save a load of cash? Or, do you upgrade to fibre for a bit more and save the frustration of Netflix buffering and Google Sheets struggling to open.

If it's just you or one or two others in the house and none of you are very big internet users, ADSL should suit you fine. You'll save big on your bills but will find it a struggle to all be doing internet draining activities at the same time. For the cheapest ADSL, try Onestream.

For those in bigger households, fibre is likely going to be a crucial investment. If your housemate came strolling in with an Xbox or a giant iMac, chances are your going to be powering through internet.

It's a simple rule of the more people, the faster speeds you go for. Living in a house with 10+ people? Virgin is essential, same goes for those households full of film students, exporting on the hourly.

For everyone else in-between, most fibre packages will suit you nicely.

Do I need to get a phone line as well?

Not any more. All of the broadband deals we feature include the phone line in the price. So you don't have to worry about faffing around getting that organised as well, or having to budget more for line rental.

What will the length of the contract be?

We're guessing that you'll only want a 12-month contract. Most internet providers - including BT, Sky and TalkTalk - offer annual deals, but 18 month contracts are becoming the more common option.

Virgin Media does a special student 1-month plan to help you avoid paying over the summer periods when you finish for the year.

Still want more options? Then head to our main broadband deals guide for all the best tariffs out there right now.