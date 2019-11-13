Powerbeats Pro leads trio of Beats headphone deals ahead of Black Friday

Beats headphones are being discounted across the board in early Black Friday deals, with the likes of Amazon, John Lewis, Currys, and Very slashing the price of their bass-heavy over-ear headphones, true wireless earbuds, and wired earphones.

The most recent Beats model, the Powerbeats Pro, have been given a small discount of £10.95 at both Amazon and Currys, bringing the price down to £209.

They may not be the absolute best true wireless earbuds we've ever tested (that honor goes to the noise-canceling Sony WF-1000XM3), their pressure-reducing micro-laser barometric venting hole, their longer battery life, and their superior sound quality makes them among the best Apple earbuds on the market.

While £10 off is never to be sniffed at, we do think this price will drop further over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period – so, if you're not in a rush, we'd advise waiting.

Want the security of a wire? The Beats Powerbeats 3 have also been discounted by a number of retailers in the run up to Black Friday, with Amazon, Currys, and Very all cutting the price from £169.95 to much more palatable £99.

The PowerBeats 3 are well-made, long-lasting, and boast good sound quality, which is a pleasing trio for fitness headphones – and with this deal, they're easy on the wallet, too.

Sometimes, only a pair of sturdy over-ear headphones will give you the kind of immersive listening experience you crave from your music. Happily, you can now save £65 on the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones thanks to a great early Black Friday deal from Currys.

With a great wireless performance, solid sound quality, and good battery life, these wireless noise-cancelling headphones look as good as they sound.

