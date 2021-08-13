Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2021: the deals we're expecting on the VR headset this year

An Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal will be top of the wishlists of those wanting to dip their toes into virtual reality gaming this year. With the Oculus Quest 2 earning rave reviews, it initially saw stock shortages close to its release and into the early pandemic days. But Facebook's headset is back in healthy stock – and now even comes with a storage upgrade up from 64GB to 128GB for its entry level price.

That means you've two, possibly three, Oculus Quest 2 headsets to keep an eye out for in the run up to Black Friday 2021. There's the top-of-the-line 256GB version, the new 128GB entry version, and any remaining stock retailers may have of the 64GB edition. And, though it's discontinued, if you're only interested in PC VR, you may find the odd deal on the outgoing Oculus Rift S, too.

Black Friday deals will officially kick off the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday, on November 26, 2021. With the majority of electrical retailers offering their wares at low prices, it's the best time to go hunting for a new virtual reality headset adventure.

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals: FAQ

When will the best Oculus Quest Black Friday deals start in 2021? Black Friday falls on November 26 this year, and as is increasingly the case, you can expect to see plenty of deals appear before the big official kick off day. Retailers tend to reserve their best offers for Black Friday itself, and we'd expect any deep discounts on Oculus Quest 2 headsets to land on November 26 particularly. With retailers looking to one-up each other, it can feel like a year-round Black Friday sale now. Some are known to kick off early-bird sales as early as the middle of October, with the ongoing pandemic causing last year's sales to kick off earlier still as retailers looked to claw back lost revenue from a difficult year. Those prices remained low well into December too for many products, but even with improved stock supplies, bigger ticket items like Oculus Quest tend to be the fastest items to sell out. Making too many comparisons to last year could be unwise though. According to data from Adobe Analytics, the spread of Covid-19 made more people than ever shift to online shopping, with a huge 50% increase in 2020 compared to 2019. Physical stores closed, shipping times were extended, and sell out stock (due to persistent manufacturing difficulties) were a regular occurrence. The world is in slightly better shape this year, with manufacturing improved and supply chains stabilising. With word of mouth for the excitement of VR growing, we'd hope Oculus owners Facebook are well prepared for demand this year.

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals

Thanks to the recent release of the 128GB entry-level version of the Oculus Quest 2, stock is in good supply for the VR headset, meaning it's pretty easy to pick up the headset right now – even if that latest revision is unlikely to drop in price any time soon.

Despite that, it's a good time to buy the Quest 2 – you can enjoy games like Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy's Edge, which is exclusive to the all-in-one headset, as well as a growing library of favorites like Superhot VR and Beat Saber. You can also connect your headset via Oculus Link to your PC, to access games you might have on Steam or other platforms (here's how that works, according to Oculus itself).

Here's where you can order an Oculus Quest 2 right now.

This comfortable headset has a couple of drawbacks: you need a Facebook account to use it, and VR isn't necessarily for everyone, so it's best to know whether you're likely to be hit by motion sickness before dropping all that money on a headset.

Still, if you look at our best VR games list, you'll find there's no better time to get an Oculus Quest 2.

Oculus Rift S deals

If stock of the Oculus Quest 2 dries up, then it's worth considering picking up an Oculus Rift S instead, which comes in at the same price as the Oculus Quest 2 (256GB). However, note that the headset is already discontinued, so you're looking at either picking up second hand units or the remaining outgoing stock retailers have. Games like Star Wars: Tales From Galaxy's Edge are already skipping it.

It's also worth noting that the Rift S is a PC-powered VR gaming headset and you'll need at least a mid-tier PC for the headset to work properly.