LG's cheapest OLED TV gets even cheaper with £200 price cut at Currys

Want an OLED TV, without the four-figure sums associated with such high-end technology? So do we – and the latest pre-Black Friday price cut on the LG B9 OLED has brought it tantalisingly in reach of that dream.

Originally retailing at £1,599, the 55-inch model of the B9 has since dropped to £1,299 across most retailers – though this Currys Black Friday deal has cut off an additional £200.

That means you can now nab one of the best LG TVs for only £1,099. While it may be a while yet before we see an OLED set go for under a thousand pounds, we're certainly getting closer – and we'd be highly surprised to see the B9 go for any cheaper even in the midst of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

You can find the B9 deal below, along with the more advanced LG E9 OLED that now has a whopping £1,000 off at Currys as well.

Today's best LG TV Black Friday deals

Is OLED on the cheap worth it?

In general we advise readers to be wary of buying a budget OLED set – while the prices can be tempting, the corners cut in order to lower cost can lead to sub-par picture processing that makes buying a quality OLED panel pretty pointless.

We saw this with the Hisense O8B, which – while often cheaper than the LG B9 – offers a far less consistent experience.

That's not to say the B9 is perfect; you'll get more advanced processing with the LG C9 or E9 OLED, given they both use a powerful a9 Gen 2 processor instead of the B9's simpler a7 Gen 2 chip.

The B9's display sees a bit more video noise creep into dark scenes, and doesn't have quite the same level of motion control, but on the whole you're still getting a rich, high-contrast, colour-packed picture. The B9 is exactly the compromise those looking for OLED on a budget should consider, though the C9 is very much worth the upgrade if you can spare a few more hundred pounds – and may get similar discounts in the coming Black Friday TV deals.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.