HP Omen gaming PC with GTX 1080 Ti graphics card is £250 off for Black Friday

Many Black Friday deals revolve around laptops, as you may have noticed, but desktop PCs also get some big price cuts – and here’s a compelling one on a beefy HP gaming rig built around the powerful GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, in the form of a £250 discount.

HP’s Omen 880-139na Gaming PC will cope with any game thrown at it thanks to an Intel Core i7-8700K six-core processor, which boosts to 4.7GHz out of the box, and can doubtless be substantially overclocked thanks to the included liquid cooling solution.

Backing that up is 16GB of DDR4-2400 system RAM (in the form of two 8GB sticks), and as mentioned, the graphics card is a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (with 11GB of GDDR5X video RAM).

On the storage front, the primary drive is a 256GB SSD, with a 2TB hard drive on hand for your media and storage needs. You also get a DVD writer, and a 500W power supply.

Aside from the liquid cooling solution, other benefits of the case HP provides include tool-less access and a pair of drive bays that allow for hot-swapping drives.