Currys Black Friday deals 2020: big savings on 4K TVs, iPads, smartwatches and more

The Currys Black Friday deals have now landed in full force, with a huge new batch of new discounts joining the already impressive ones we saw earlier this week.

The retailer's 'Black Fri-Yay' event has been simmering nicely this week, and now it's unleashed a swathe of new Currys Black Friday deals for the day itself – including some superb time-limited deals that offer some of the best discounts yet.

Among these are the lowest ever prices for the Apple iPad 3 64GB and Apple Watch Series 3 - a great shout for a loved one - a fantastic Nintendo Switch bundle with three of the best Mario games ever, and Chromebooks like the Lenovo S330, which is available for an incredible £199.99.

Of course, it's always wise to snap up these deals as early as possible, because in previous years Currys has run out of stock on popular items – even before the deal is officially due to end. We still wake up in cold sweats thinking about the iPad Pro we missed out on in last year's Currys Black Friday sale.

Still, not all of the retailer's best deals are time-limited – there are some really fine discounts to be found in its other areas, most notably across 4K TVs, laptops, Bluetooth speakers and coffee machines. And there's no need to wade through the listings yourself – we've done all of the hard graft for you in this regularly updated guide to the best Currys Black Friday deals.

Simply use the navigation bar on the left to jump to the section you're looking for, or just scroll down to our 'best deals' section to see the cream of Currys' price cuts condensed into one, credit card-busting list...

The best Currys Black Friday deals available now

The Currys Black Friday deals are officially here – and there are some real humdingers this year, even taking into account the retailer's impressive discounts record at this time of year.

You may already know what type of deals you're looking for, in which case you can use our navigation on the left to jump between sections. But if not, this is the place to start – we've gathered all of our favourite deals from the hundreds in Currys' 'Black Fri-Yay' event, including its time-limited offers, in one regularly updated place.

Whether you're looking to get your Christmas shopping off to a flier or treat yourself to a new coffee machine, there's bound to be a deal here for you. And if not, make sure to check back regularly for new deals and updates on which products have sold out.

Best iPad deal Apple iPad Air 3 | 64GB | Wi-Fi: £469 £399 at Currys (save £70)

This excellent deal saves you £70 on 2019's iPad Air 3, which has a 10.5-inch Retina display and a ten-hour battery life. Its power and new low price make it ideal for students who want a 2-in-1 tablet or those who want a tablet for computing and entertainment. Offer ends 11.59pm November 27.View Deal

Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £324.98 £299.00 at Currys

With the Switch starting to sell out again in the UK, this bundle with a compilation of three of the best Mario games ever (fine, two, if you don't count Sunshine) is not bad at all, and this beats the Currys price we saw last week of £309.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS-only, 38mm: £195 £179 at Currys

The Series 3 version of the Apple Watch is something of a sweet spot for value and performance, and this deal sees it equal its lowest ever price. It packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS and an 18-hour battery life. This deal is also available for the silver/white version, while the larger 42mm model is also on sale for £199. View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) £49 £19 at Currys

This new low price for the latest Nest Mini means it has huge stocking filler potential, particularly for Android fans. It has a stylish mesh fabric, surprisingly clear mid-range sound and now comes with Bluetooth for wireless tunes.View Deal

New Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 £28.99 at Currys

The Echo Dot (4th gen) was only announced in October, but you can already grab it for under £30. It brings a new space-age design, decent sound quality and, as you'd expect, excellent Alexa integration.View Deal

Now TV Smart Stick with 1-Month Sky Sports Pass: £39.99 £29.99 at Currys

Fancy watching 40 live Premier League games over Christmas? This 25% discount on the Now TV Smart Stick includes a one-month pass for Sky Sports. In fact, the combination is cheaper than buying the pass separately. That's the Christmas football watching solved, then.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

This little bedside companion has Google Assistant built-in, which means it offers voice control and the ability to help you wake up with podcasts. At 56% off, it offers incredible value – and don't worry, there's no built-in camera.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential £49.99 £24 at Currys

Don't need a full colour screen on your smart bedside radio? This cheaper Essential version of Lenovo's speaker could be for you. It comes with built-in Google Assistant for voice controlling your smart home and is fronted by a simple LED display. View Deal

Dolce Gusto by Krups Oblo coffee machine £89.99 £28 at Currys

This stylish, compact pod coffee machine is currently available for just £28, an incredible 68% discount. It offers over 40 types of coffee and hot drinks, including staples like espressos and cappucinos, and is simple to use and clean.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto £49.99 £29.99 at Currys

This car-based Echo gives you hands-free access to Alexa's thousands of skills, allowing you to change the music or make a call while you drive. It's currently 40% in this excellent deal, making it a great gift.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit (E27): £135.99 £63.99 at Currys

Get over 50% off this Philips Hue starter kit, which includes the bridge and two colour E27 bulbs. Hue remains the gold standard for smart light bulbs, which can sync with your films, music or gaming – or just bring some relaxing ambience to your home working space. View Deal

Nespresso by Krups Vertuo Next £149 £74 at Currys

Nespresso is currently offering a very good deal on its older Vertuo Plus machine, but this smaller successor is the better choice is you have limited surface space. If you go for either the white or red options, it's also 50% off in this excellent deal.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3 £179 £119 at Currys

This is the lowest ever price for Ring's video doorbell, which is easy to install even if you don't have an existing bell. It brings clear two-way audio, 1080p video (with a 160-degree field of view) and an impressive companion app.View Deal

Star deal Fitbit Inspire 2 with Google Nest Mini £138.99 £79.99 at Currys

Fancy getting Google's smart speaker for free with Fitbit's latest fitness tracker? This excellent deal gives you just that. The ultra-slim Inspire 2 offers 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, while the Nest Mini is a stylish little Google Assistant that's on hand to answer all your questions.View Deal

Steelseries Sensei 310 gaming mouse £59.99 £39.97 at Currys

In our five-star review of this ambidextrous gaming mouse, we praised the Sensei 310's build quality, comfort and superb sensor performance. It's perfect for those just starting out on their gaming journeys and is currently available at 33% off in this limited stock deal. View Deal

HP Envy 6010 All-In-One Printer £79.99 £44.99 at Currys

Working from home more than usual? Join the club... if you're missing that office atmosphere and want to join the printer queue, you may as well save some money while doing it. This basic - but functional - model from HP can be used as both a printer and a scanner.View Deal

Marshall Major III wireless headphones £129 £49 at Currys

These stylish on-ear headphones are currently an impressive 62% off at Currys, making them a real steal for anyone looking for a foldable set of cans for long journeys (when those are allowed again). We've been impressed by their sturdiness and sparkly sound quality, making them a fine buy at this price.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £69.99 at Currys

Our favourite Amazon streaming device has been given a 36% price slash, making it a great way to stream 4K HDR TV. It comes with a voice-controlled remote and supports the highest-end AV formats, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones: £179 £125 at Currys

The Solo 3 are a little older now, but a £50 price cut at Currys makes them wildly good value. They sound good, have decent battery, and work with both iOS and Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active £199 £129 at Currys

This pared-down version of the standard Galaxy Watch already offered superb value, and it's now £70 off in this deal. We're big fans, stating in our review that "its difficult to find anyone the Galaxy Watch Active isn't suited to".View Deal

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell: £229 £149 at Currys

The Nest Hello is more than a match for the Ring Video doorbell, combining a stylish design, face recognition HD HDR video and a user-friendly app. It's currently £80 off in this fine deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch £259.99 £159 at Currys

This the lowest ever price for Samsung's smartwatch, which we recently described as "still one of the most refined smartwatches you can buy today". It combines an attractive design, user-friendly interface and a four-day battery life.View Deal

Lenovo C340 Chromebook: £319 £219 at Currys

A fine 2-in-1 laptop for students or everyday computing, this Chromebook combines a decent amount of power with the flexibility of a convertible. And it offers superb value with this £100 off discount.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299 at Currys

This step-up cordless vacuum cleaner offers wire-free cleaning with powerful suction, thanks to Dyson's cyclone technology. It lasts 40 minutes between charges, and just got a £100 discount.View Deal

LG Class UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor: £439 £339 at Currys

Curry's has been super-hot recently with its gaming monitor deals and this 27-inch LG UltraGear might just be its best one yet. With a 144hz refresh rate and 1ms response time this Quad HD 1440p monitor is lightning fast and ready for even the most beastly of gaming rigs. Also, don't forget to use the code FNDDGAMING at checkout to get yourself free next-day delivery.

Philips 58-inch 4K HDR TV: £499 £379 at Currys

After a cheap set that's just got cheaper? The Philips 58PUS7555 packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and even Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Note there's no Ambilight, but with a £120 discount does that really matter?View Deal

HP 14s-dq1505sa 14-inch laptop: £699 £599 at Currys

Another fantastic early Black Friday deal from Currys, this time on a wildly powerful HP 14 laptop. Sure, it's a little bulkier than some notebooks, but this one's got an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD – absolutely stellar specs for the money. Recommended.

Panasonic 55-inch HZ980 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,149 at Currys

This entry-level 55-inch OLED TV from Panasonic is now very close to affordable, after a £550 price cut from its RRP. Motion smoothing has taken a hit to drop the price, and you won't get the swivel stand of the HZ1000, but expect the same picture and audio quality of a pricier Panasonic set.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55A8 55in 4K TV: £1699 £1299 at Currys

One of the best OLEDs you can buy, this new 55-inch TV is currently an impressive £400 off. It combines Sony's latest X1 processor for great colour and contrast, with its Acoustic Surface Audio – this means it serves up impressive sound quality too, despite the lack of visible speakers.View Deal

Bluetooth speakers

Some of the best discounts in the Currys Black Friday sales are on Bluetooth speakers.

From small, budget models like the JBL Flip Essential to premium beauties like the B&O P6, there are price cuts on all kinds of musical companion. These are our pick of the deals...

JBL Flip Essential £79.99 £49.99 at Currys

This rugged, compact Bluetooth speaker is now down to a genuinely budget price tag. The Flip Essential offers 10 hours of playback and IPX7 water-resistance, while the sound quality can be given an added boost with the option of pairing two of them together.View Deal

Urbanista Brisbane Bluetooth speaker £99.99 £59 at Currys

One of our favorite mid-range Bluetooth speakers, the Brisbane combines minimalist Scandinavian design with surprisingly crisp sound and great volume levels for its size. Available in white or black, this is its cheapest price anywhere right now.View Deal

Urbanears Ralis Bluetooth speaker £99.99 £64.97 at Currys

If you want a larger, more powerful Bluetooth speaker, there won't be many Black Friday deals better than this. In our review of the Ralis it impressed us with its great sound quality, stylish looks and long-lasting battery which will keep going for at least 18 hours.View Deal

Audio Pro BT5 Bluetooth speaker £129 £79.99 at Currys

Looking for a stylish home Bluetooth speaker that has the looks to become part of your furniture? The BT5 fits the bill, offering crisp and powerful sound in a very smart package. It offers Bluetooth and aux-in connectivity, and this 35% price cut is for the minimalist black version.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 £169.99 £99 at Currys

One of the best waterproof speakers you can buy, the Charge 4 is 42% off is this great deal. It pumps out some powerful but balanced bass, while offering an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours. There's also an aux-in to go alongside the Bluetooth connectivity.View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker £269 £179 at Currys

If you tend to mostly play guitar-based music, the Kilburn II is an excellent and highly portable little Bluetooth speaker at this discounted price. Beyond the stunning, retro design, you get bass and treble controls for tweaking the audio to match your preferences, plus multi-directional sound for room-filling tunes.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen P6 Bluetooth speaker £349 £229 at Currys

It's not often that we call a Bluetooth speaker 'beautiful', but that's exactly what we called the P6 in our full review. Luckily, it also backs up its looks with incredible sound quality and an impressive 16-hour battery life, making this 34% off deal a must for anyone who needs a versatile speaker that is as fun to look at as it is listen to.View Deal

Kitchen tech

Alongside Bluetooth speakers, some of the best Currys Black Friday deals this year are on small kitchen appliances – think coffee machines, food mixers and fancy kettles.

In other words, just the kind of comforting allies we need at home right now, or that someone would certainly appreciate in their Christmas stocking. If you're buying a coffee machine that costs over £99, it's also well worth checking out the Currys 'Coffee Perks' promotion, which gives you a 1-in-20 chance of getting your money back.

Tassimo by Bosch Style coffee machine £89.99 £29 at Currys

Another great value pod machine that's ideal for small kitchens, the Tassimo can serve up a huge variety of 70 different drinks, from coffee (including lattes, Americanos, cappucinos and flat whites) to hot chocolate. It's easy to clean is currently 68% off in this great deal. View Deal

Morphy Richards Accents 4-Slice toaster £79.99 £34.99 at Currys

Tucked away in Currys' list of slightly drab toaster deals is this stylish little number, which is currently 56% off. It takes up to four slices and, crucially, has variable browning control to help your breakfast toast reach golden perfection. A high lift function also promises to make toast removal easier than its finger-burning rivals. View Deal

Grundig WK7850B jug kettle £89.99 £39.99 at Currys

A new kettle might not be your most exciting Black Friday purchase, but this Grundig model is definitely better-looking than most – and it's just had a 56% price slash that brings its tag in line with far more boring kettles. It has a generous 1.7-litre capacity, while the 360-degree base means it can be picked up from any direction.View Deal

Tassimo by Bosch Style My Way £140 £59 at Currys

If you'd rather customize the way your hot drinks are made, rather than relying on the more restrictive pre-programmed routines of other pod machines, then this deal is well worth checking out. The My Way lets you save custom variations on drinks including coffee and hot chocolate, and is currently 58% off at Currys.View Deal

Star deal Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine £299 £149 at Currys

Looking for a bit more flexibility from your coffee maker? This one takes ground coffee as well as pods. As the name suggests, it does all this at the touch of a button, and includes a milk frother too for a rich, foamy brew. It's currently superb value in this half-price deal.View Deal

Breville VCF125 Mini Barista £299 £199 at Currys

Get £100 off this superb ground coffee machine, which produces coffee shop-quality brews with minimum fuss. It controls the water temperature for you, has its own cleaning programme and brings a 15-bar pump for a top-quality latte, flat white or cappucino.View Deal

Melitta Caffeo Solo £249 £219 at Currys

Our favourite bean-to-cup machine is perfect for a high-quality caffeine fix and specializes in milk-based coffees, like cappucinos and lattes. It's fully automatic, but also offers plenty of customization for perfecting your brew. You can currently get it with a £30 discount.View Deal

Kenwood kMix KMX760 £549 £249 at Currys

Get a huge £300 off this premium stand mixer, which has all the accessories you need for making everything from a brioche dough to pancake batter. It comes with a five-litre stainless steel bowl and all the attachments can be chucked in the dishwasher afterwards.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM125BMH £499 £399 at Currys

Fancy applying for the next season of The Great British Bake Off? This stand mixer could be your key. It's quite rare to see discounts on KitchenAid's iconic Artisans, so this £100 discount is worth snapping up – this model can handle everything from cake mixes to egg whites. Just make sure you invite us round to taste the macarons.View Deal

Bosch Optimum MUM9GT4S00 £599 £399 at Currys

It might not quite have the KitchenAid Artisan's heritage, but this modern Bosch stand mixer has a larger 5.5-litre capacity and more accessories to boost your cake-making game. There are automatic programs for things like egg whites and whipped cream, and it's currently an impressive 33% off.View Deal

De'Longhi Autentica Cappuccino £699 £399 at Currys

Looking to take your morning brew up to barista levels? This excellent bean-to-cup machine has just had its priced slashed by a massive £300 for Black Friday, making it a great value one-stop shop for all your coffee needs, whether that's an espresso, flat white or americano.View Deal

Televisions

Currys has unleashed a huge list of TV deals this year, with discounts available on most of the major brands including Samsung, LG and Sony.

The deals cover most screen sizes too, with a pretty even sprinkling across from 46-inches and up. Naturally, the biggest discounts are reserved for larger sets (think 65-inch and 75-inch TVs), as there's more room for their prices to fall.

But we've picked out our favourite TV deals based on our testing and knowledge of the market – the standouts so far are the £299 deal on Samsung's 43-inch 4K TV (below) and the £550 saving on Panasonic's cheapest OLED TV.

Samsung QE55Q85T 4K TV: £1299 £999 at Currys

This £300 discount on Samsung's QLED means it's now a great buy for anyone who needs a premium 55-inch for under £1,000. It produces a fantastic 4K HDR image, offers impressive upscaling and also offers HDR10+ to help dynamically tweak its HDR picture. View Deal

JVC LT-43C700 43-inch smart FHD LED TV: £319.99 £219 at Currys

Looking for a cheap TV? This JVC isn't 4K like some of the TV's on our list, but thanks to a whole £100 off from Currys, it's absolutely fantastic value. With JVC's Smart Platform tech you'll be all set for Netflix, iPlayer, Prime Video and other leading services, plus compatibility with all Alexa smart speakers.

LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV: £599 £479 at Currys

The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course – a great picture.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £599 at Currys

A £50 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £600 this week. That's a great price considering the sheer power of the tech inside here, and Sony's reputation as a premium TV brand.

Samsung TU8000 82-inch UHD HDR 4K smart TV: £1,599 £1,399 at Currys

If you're going big, and we mean big, then don't miss this £200 off sale at Currys on this humungous 82-inch Samsung TU8000. While it's not QLED, this 2020 UHD TV still manages to pack in all that bleeding-edge tech Samsung is known for - an incredible 4K processor, HDR10+, and all the smart assistant support you could ever need.

LG BX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,199 £1,098 at Currys

Get the entry-level BX OLED for just £1,098 at Currys right now, with a chance of saving £550 in Currys' Black Friday promotion. The BX uses an a7 Gen 3 processor, so isn't as advanced as other models in the range, but uses the same LG-made OLED panel.

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,599 £1,299 at Currys

The CX OLED is this year's flagship LG TV, with an a9 Gen 3 processor powering an exceptional OLED picture. Throw in Dolby Vision HDR, the webOS smart TV platform, and a sleek stand / speaker design, and you've got yourself a capable home cinema centerpiece.

Samsung Q700T 55-inch 8K TV: £1,999 £1,499 at Currys

This entry-level 8K TV from Samsung has got a whopping 25% discount for a £500 saving. 8K resolution might not have as big an impact at 55 inches, but there's no denying the premium kit on offer here.View Deal

LG CX OLED 77-inch TV: £4,499 £3,499 at Currys

Step up to a 77-inch size on the CX OLED, for a potential £1,750 saving for winners of the 1-in-20 promotion.

LG GX OLED 77-inch TV: £5,499 £4,499 at Currys

Splash out on the Gallery Series OLED at 77 inches, for a gorgeous wall-mounted set that's just 5mm deep and will look pretty as a picture on your wall. You may need to pay for professional installation, but the big saving may help with that.

If you're looking to buy an LG OLED TV this Black Friday, Currys could well be the place to buy it. The retailer has launched a promotion that will see 1-in-20 shoppers who buy an LG OLED TV from Currys get a massive half-price refund.

Any LG OLED TV qualifies, from the entry-level LG BX OLED to the more premium GX and WX models. We've picked out some of our favorites above. The promotion runs until 8 December – to enter, just head to the Currys half price LG TV page.

See all of the early Black Friday TV deals at Currys

TV accessories

If you're looking to add some apps and services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus to your existing TV, rather than buying a new one, there are some great deals on streaming sticks at Currys right now.

Roku's streaming sticks, which all have the excellent Roku platform that supports the above services and many more, have never been cheaper thanks to the these discounts. There's also a great deal on the new Roku Streambar, which combines a 4K HDR streaming device with a TV speaker.

Roku Express streaming stick: £29.99 £17.99 at Currys

The Express model is an entry-level HD streamer for those wanting to start streaming without a hefty price tag. It's a basic affair, but the Roku OS is great, and app support is plentiful.View Deal

Roku Premiere streaming stick: £39.99 £27.99 at Currys

The Premiere is a step-up streaming stick with 4K HDR and built-in Chromecast. The tile-based Roku platform is a treat to navigate, and comes with plentiful app support too.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

This higher-end Roku model has better range than its Express and Premiere siblings. You won't get support for Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, though, which some other premium streamers have.View Deal

Roku Streambar: £129.99 £99.99 at Currys

This deal kicks off on November 25, with a £30 saving on this streamer-soundbar combined device. With 4K HDR streaming, a voice search remote, and multi-directional speakers.View Deal

Laptops

Currys is one of the best places to pick up a reliable laptop deal in the UK and its Black Friday offerings have now well and truly arrived.

Our pick of the new arrivals is the £170 price cut on the HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa, closely followed by the £200 discount on the Acer Predator Triton 300, which is one of the better gaming laptop deals we've seen.

Elsewhere you can get £300 off the Dell XPS 15 or, if you're Apple-inclined, a decent £130 off the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020).

Lenovo S330 14in Chromebook: £219.99 £199.99 at Currys

In our review of the S330 we said "for the money, the S330 is simply one of the best budget laptops you can buy". And it's even harder to disagree at this lower price, with the S330 combining decent build quality and solid performance, thanks to the lean, student-friendly Chrome OS.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13.3in, Intel Core i3, 256GB: £919 £879 at Currys

Okay, it doesn't have Apple's new M1 chip, but this is still an enormously capable laptop for everyday computing, now at a new low price. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a battery life that stretches up to ten hours. In Apple terms, this is a bargain.View Deal

HP 14-cf2504sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £549 £419 at Currys

This little laptop comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. The 4GB RAM is a bit low for our liking, but it's backed up by 16GB Intel Optane which helps make up for it.View Deal

Huawei MateBook D 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5, 256GB, 8GB RAM: £499 at Currys PC World

This laptop combines an Apple-like design with some powerful modern components, including a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and a very competitive price.View Deal

Star deal Acer Aspire 5, Intel Core i5, 256GB : £599 at Currys

We love the Acer Aspire 5. It's thin, light, powerful and affordable, and this early Black Friday deal from Currys has it for £599 - a brilliant price for a very capable laptop.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3510sa, 14-inch, Intel Core i5, 512GB : £699 £529 at Currys

This is an even better deal in our mind. While it's more expensive than the laptop above, it still gets a big £170 price cut, and the spec increase of 8GB of RAM, 32GB Intel Optane and 512GB SSD is worth the money in our view.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 300, Intel Core i7, RTX 2070, 1TB : £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

This is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen already, with a powerful combo of 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2070 MaxQ GPU, plus a super-fast 144Hz 15.6-inch display and huge 1TB SSD. All for £200 off!View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020): £1,499 £1,369 at Currys

Save £130 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at Currys. It comes loaded with the base Core i5 CPU with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a great deal if you're not quite ready to make the jump to Apple's new M1 chip just yet.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,799 £1,529 at Currys

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the most popular laptops in the world, and for good reason - it's small, light, and stunningly designed, and powerful as well. This 13-inch star comes with a powerful new CPU from Intel, 16GB of RAM, 1TB storage and a beautiful 4K display. All for £270 off!View Deal

Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB : £1,999 £1,699 at Currys

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops in the world, and ahead of Black Friday, Currys has knocked a hefty £300 off the model with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Ti GPU. This is one heck of a laptop for the price.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2020): £2,399 £2,148 at Currys

Other retailers have the 16-inch MacBook Pro available for £2,399 ahead of this year's Black Friday MacBook deals, but Currys has cut that down to £2,148. That means you can pick up the powerful i7 model with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for less this week.

See all of the early Black Friday laptop deals at Currys

Printers

Black Friday is usually a great time to pick up a discounted printer, which is a companion most of us need in this new WFH age.

Earlier this week, Currys has served up two particularly good deals in the form of the HP Envy and Canon Pixma below, which both have sub-£60 price tags. But the winner for the biggest printer bargain goes to the HP DeskJet deal below, which gives you

Canon Pixma TS5151 wireless inkjet printer £134.99 £59.99 at Currys

This Pixma is a pretty advanced home printer for its new budget price tag. As you'd expect from Canon, it has a particularly strong focus on photo printing. And thanks to generous connectivity, which includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and services like Google Cloud Print, you can print directly from your smartphone, too.View Deal

Smartwatches

Tablets

Currys has cut the price of most of Amazon's Fire tablets for Black Friday, which means discounts for the Amazon Fire 7, Amazon Fire 7 Kids' Edition, Amazon Fire HD 8, Amazon Fire HD 10.

The discounts range from £15 for the Fire 7 to an impressive £59 for the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, making it a good time to pick up one of these affordable slates for portable entertainment or gaming.

The retailer's best deals, though, are arguably its time-limited ones on Apple's iPads immediately below...



Apple iPad (2019) | 32GB | Wi-Fi: £349 £279 at Currys (save £70)

Last year's entry-level iPad is now well under £300 thanks to this 20% discount, making it ideal for Christmas stocking duty. Our review called it "brilliant at the basics", thanks to its slightly bigger screen and Smart Keyboard compatibility. Offer ends at 11.59pm on Friday 27.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Okay, it lacks an HD screen, but if you just need a cheap tablet for reading or watching movies, the Fire 7 certainly fits the bill – particularly with this 30% off deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids' Edition: £99.99 £54.99 at Currys

Ideal for kids aged between 3-12, this child-friendly version of Amazon's tablet censors inappropriate material and comes with a tough, rubber case. This deal is available for all three colours (blue, pink and purple).View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: £89.99 £54.99 at Currys

This mid-range tablet offering is a good sweet spot for those who want a portable media player with an HD screen and a decent amount of storage (this one comes with 32GB). You can also pick up Microsoft 365 Family subscription for half-price with this tablet.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids' Edition: £199 £140 at Currys

The biggest Fire tablet savings at Currys are reserved for this larger version of its Kids' Edition model, which is currently £59 off. It comes with the same software and rugged case as the 7-inch version, but gives your kids that slightly more generous screen and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB: £149.99 £94.99 at Currys

Amazon's largest Fire tablet comes with clear, HD resolution screen, a dependable ten-hour battery life and a microSD card slot in case you need to add more storage. This model has 32GB built-in, but there's also a deal on the 64GB version.View Deal

See all of the early Black Friday tablet deals at Currys

Headphones

Another popular item over Black Friday are headphones – and there are a few excellent deals at Currys.

These include some fine discounts on Beats, JBL and Marshall headphones (below). We'll be keeping a close eye on the Apple AirPods, not least because they're now over a year old, along with headphones from the likes of Sony and Sennheiser.

JBL Tune 600BTNC noise-cancelling headphones £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

One of the better pairs of budget noise-cancelling headphones, the on-ear 600BTNCs have just had their price slashed by 33%. You get JBL's signature deep but tight bass response in a comfortable, wireless package that folds down when not in use.View Deal

Huawei FreeBuds 3 £119 £99 at Currys

Looking for some Apple Airpods for your Android phone? The FreeBuds 3 fit the bill and also bring active noise cancellation, which does a good job of blocking out background noise. Even better, they're currently 17% off in this fine Currys deal. View Deal

See all of the early Black Friday headphone deals at Currys

Gaming

While we're unlikely to see big deals on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Currys Black Friday deals could bring some generous price slashes on the older generation of consoles – the Nintendo Switch, for example, already has an excellent discount for the bundle below.

It's also a dead cert we'll see excellent deals on a number of games, peripherals, and accessories this Black Friday, including some big bundle deals most likely. Right now, these are the best ones we've seen so far.

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario 3D All-Stars & Minecraft | £309 at Currys

This Nintendo Switch bundle is a great little deal from Currys today. You're getting two great games here with a total saving of £34 in total. Minecraft? What can we say, it's an absolute classic, plus Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is like a best-hits compilation of some of the best platforming games ever.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

It's not a big saving, but we rarely see the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale - which makes this £6 discount worth shouting about this week. If you're after a more traditional gaming experience from your Switch, this is definitely an offer to take up.

LG UltraGear 24-inch IPS gaming monitor: £129 £99 at Currys

There's a £30 discount bringing this 24-inch LG UltraGear monitor down below £100 right now. That's a great price for a 75Hz 1080p display with both HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity attached.

HP 23.8-inch TN LCD gaming monitor: £189 £159 at Currys

There's a £30 discount on this HP gaming monitor bringing it down to £159 right now. That's a nice price for a 144Hz display, and especially one with built-in speakers, HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity and a 1ms response time.

ADX ACHAIR19 gaming chair: £120 £100 at Currys

If you're after a cheap gaming chair, this £20 discount at Currys is bringing the ADX ACHAIR19 down to £100 right now. This is a simple chair for sure, but it's not every day you see racer back seats for this price.

See all of the early Black Friday gaming deals at Currys

Cameras

Black Friday is often a good time to pick up a discounted camera, and Currys has again produced a few fine deals for prospective snappers.

There's a great deal on an Instax Mini 11 bundle below for those who are looking to dabble in instant photography, while the Sony ZV-1 vlogging compact is down to its lowest price (until the end of November 27, at least).

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Bundle £94.99 £74.99 at Currys

Our number one instant camera is available in this gift-friendly bundle, which has just had a 20% price cut. You get a Sky Blue version of the camera itself, plus 10 shots of Instax Mini film, a camera case, batteries and a photo album, too. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 27.View Deal

Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera £699 £599 at Currys

The best compact vlogging camera you can buy, the Sony ZV-1 only arrived in May but has already been given a £100 price cut in this excellent Currys deal. It combines a bright 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, superb autofocus and a pocketable design with a side-flipping screen. Know someone who wants to start a YouTube channel? Get them this camera.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T30 with XC15-45mm lens £899.99 £799.99 at Currys

Packed to the brim with enticing technology, the X-T30 is essentially a shrunk-down X-T3, making it ideal for travel, everyday usage and for keeping your kit bag as light as possible. With a 26.1MP back-illuminated sensor, superb AF and fast shooting speeds, it's a fantastic little all-rounder which should appeal to lots of different types of photographers, especially at its current price.View Deal

Canon EOS M50 + twin lens kit £829 £699 at Currys

A generous reduction in price, this early Black Friday offer looks unlikely to be beaten this side of Christmas. A fantastic camera for those new to interchangeable lens models, the fact that you get two lenses makes it a great entry into a brand new hobby.View Deal

Fujifilm X-T200 with XC15-45mm lens £749.99 £549.99 at Currys

This excellent beginner-friendly mirrorless camera is available for its lowest ever price right now. The X-T200 combines excellent image quality from its 24.2MP sensor with a sharp 3.5-inch rear touchscreen and a smart retro design.View Deal

See all of the early Black Friday camera deals at Currys

Appliances

Lastly, but definitely not least, is the whole range of appliances deals, both big and small, that we've seen so far in the Currys Black Friday sales.

Currys always has a large number of clearance appliance deals with savings of up to £100 on a range of washing machines, cookers, and freezers at any one time.

Perhaps the best deals so far, though, have been on a wide range of coffee machines, covering all budgets. You can find our pick of these, along with our favorite discounts on white goods, below.

LG AI DD V6 FWV685WSE Washer Dryer £649.99 £499 at Currys

Not the most exciting purchase you'll make this year, but if you're in need of a laundry upgrade, then this is a great deal at the moment. It washes, it dries, and just to prove that absolutely everything must be somehow connected - you can control it from your smartphone, too.View Deal

See all of the early Black Friday appliance deals at Currys

Currys Black Friday FAQ

Currys Black Friday deals 2020: the basics

Many retailers in the UK will be unleashing their early Black Friday deals in the build-up to the big day itself, often from early November onwards. Currys always keeps up with the competition thanks to its generous price-matching scheme (see how that works here), meaning it's never far from the best prices nationwide on any one item.

Currys also operates a handy in-store collection service too, instead of the sole-delivery model offered by Amazon and other online-only retailers. Again, it's an option if you want flexibility with your Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, although of course you may also want to opt for the free delivery options to stay extra safe over the winter.

We're going to be updating this page regularly in the run-up to Black Friday this year, so if you're eager to not miss any early-bird deals, definitely bookmark this page and keep it in your back pocket for later. You won't regret it, not least because Currys Black Friday deals will encompass a huge array of categories this year.

Currys Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect

Currys is the top destination on Black Friday for top-dollar deals on mainstream electronics and appliances. If you're on the hunt for a new TV, laptop, pair of headphones, one of those fancy new games consoles or even a brand new washing machine, you'll be well catered for.

Again, if last year's Currys Black Friday sale was anything to go by, we'll be set for a huge array of discounts over a bountiful number of categories. Just below you can read more about the main ones we're expecting in better detail.

So, when will this year's deals be cropping up? We expect the first sales to start creeping through in early November, first testing the waters, then building up in intensity until they reach Black Friday itself.

Currys is likely to feature two main types of deals - firstly a longer, more steady type of sale, and secondly quick-fire flash sales. Most of the top electronics items will be covered in the prior type, giving consumers plenty of time to grab a decent, albeit not massively huge price cut on some desirable items. The flash sales will be more like wild-card one-off deals on more obscure items, although sometimes they can crop up on some really top items too - albeit in extremely limited numbers.

Because of this, we always recommend keeping your eyes peeled in the lead-up for any flash sales on those top products on your shopping list. We'll of course be right here checking in daily to see what's around to update our page accordingly, so please feel free to bookmark and check-in to see what's available.

Currys will also probably be issuing a plethora of coupons and codes for people to use at checkout too – mostly for free delivery, but potentially also for things like bundle items.

Speaking of bundle items, we should also see some great additional items being thrown in with various deals, especially on more expensive products like televisions, where it's common to get freebies like soundbars for no extra cost.

How do I get the best Currys Black Friday deals?

We’ve already mentioned the Currys price promise, so there shouldn’t be differences between its prices and the prices offered by rivals – but it’s worth using a price checker such as PriceSpy to see if you qualify for money back because a rival is cheaper.

You can also save money by using the free click and collect service instead of delivery, and we’d recommend bookmarking the pages of any particular product types you hope will be discounted: deals come and go quickly, so you don’t want to waste time viewing products you aren’t interested in.

As ever, check in with us here: we’ll have entire teams of people scouring Currys sales for the very best Black Friday deals all throughout Black Friday week when it comes, so bookmark this page and come Black Friday itself it will turn into a veritable hub of information on all the best Currys Black Friday deals.

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Currys Black Friday: when are the Black Friday sales?

Like every other retailer this upcoming Black Friday 2020, the Currys Black Friday date is expected to be on November 27, with the Cyber Monday 2020 following on Monday 30.

The great thing about Currys, though, is that it tends to run its own Black Tag discount event ahead of Black Friday itself. This lets you save on hundreds of electronics before the event even takes place.

New Currys Black Friday deals are then added as part of Black Friday and later Cyber Monday too – so you get a fairly big window to save on electronic items.

Does the Currys price promise apply to Black Friday deals?

Hopefully – Currys' Prime Promise scheme runs all year round. Last year we produced a guide on how to use the Currys Price Match during Black Friday. In a pre-Black Friday sale event, Currys was even offering to match its own Black Friday product discounts if the price went lower at a later date, which shows how serious the retailer is about value. Hopefully it'll be the same deal for Black Friday 2020.

