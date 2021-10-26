Best Beats Black Friday deals 2021: early sales now live

Looking for great deals on the best Beats headphones and earbuds this Black Friday? We'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday Beats deals this year, giving you the best chance of scoring a superb discount on Apple's range of audio products. Specifically, we aim to spotlight the absolute best products in the Beats roster, including the Beats Solo Pro over-ear headphones, Beats Studio Buds and Beats PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds.

That's where this year's best Black Friday Beats deals come in. Falling on November 26 this year, the Black Friday 2021 retail event is by far the best chance of the year to nab excellent discounts on a pair of Beats headphones or earbuds. With that said, you may not have to wait until Black Friday for a deal, as we're already seeing big savings on Beats headphones at certain retailers on the web.

Right now, for example, both Amazon US and Amazon UK are selling the Beats Solo Pro over-ear headphones at a substantial discount, at just $169 and £199 respectively. Additionally, Walmart has discounted the Beats Studio Buds in the US to just $115, saving roughly $35 off retail price.

While the above deals are certainly enticing, we'd still highly recommend waiting for Black Friday Beats deals to begin proper before committing to a deal. We've seen both the Beats Studio Pro and the Beats Studio Buds go cheaper than this over the sales period. However, if you must act now, you still won't be too short-changed by picking up a pair of Beats at the above discounts.

US: Early Black Friday Beats deals

Image Beats Solo Pro over-ear wireless headphones: $299 $169 at Amazon

Save $130 - At this discounted price, you're getting an incredible pair of over-ear headphones at almost half price. The Beats Solo Pro boast excellent battery life, a sturdy build, great sound quality and solid active noise cancellation, making for a superb pair of cans at any price. View Deal

Image Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds: $149 $115 at Walmart

Save $34 - It's far from the best discount we've seen for the Beats Studio Buds, but they're still some of the best wireless earbuds around at this price point. Featuring fantastic sound quality and solid active noise canceling, these wireless earbuds aim to have nothing stand between you and your favorite music. View Deal

Image Beats Solo 3 over-ear wireless headphones: $299 $139 at Walmart

Save $130 - One of the best early Black Friday Beats deals we're seeing so far, the Beats Solo 3 are a good alternative to the higher-end Beats Solo Pro if you don't quite have the budget. View Deal

UK: Early Black Friday Beats deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds Beats Solo Pro over-ear wireless headphones: £269 £199 at Amazon

Save £70 - While US buyers are getting a slightly better deal right now, the Beats Solo Pro are available in black at a discounted price on Amazon UK, great for if you prefer the darker color over the light blue model available in the US. View Deal

Image Beats PowerBeats Pro wireless earbuds: £219 £179 at Amazon

Save £40 - Save on these Beats earbuds that are perfect for workouts, jogs and exercise in general. With a good fit, great sound and solid noise-canceling, you might prefer these over the Beats Studio Pro if you're after a great pair of running headphones. View Deal

Today's best Black Friday Beats deals

Now is a decent time to have a look at the above early Black Friday Beats deals if you want to spend less on the Beats Solo Pro or Beats Studio Buds. If you want to gauge just how good these discounts are, be sure to check out the best Beats Solo Pro deals we've seen in the past, as well as the best Beats Studio Buds deals we've seen so far. For a wider scope, our best headphones and best true wireless earbuds guides are also well worth checking out and filled with professional, tested advice.

Perhaps the best thing about today's discounts is that they do grant you options. We're definitely expecting Black Friday Beats deals to be best on and around the actual sales period, but seeing discounts this early is good for consumers who might want to skip the rush of Black Friday, or are unable to shop on the day.

Black Friday Beats deals 2021: our predictions

How much will Black Friday Beats deals cost? The best Beats headphones and earbuds you can buy have been out for well over a year, two in the case of the Beats Solo Pro, but that by no means makes them poor or outdated. On the contrary, we fully expect to see huge discounts on these quality products over the Black Friday period. Right now, we're seeing early price drops of around 20-40%, but we expect this to rise on the day, or as we get very close to it. Even better, those deals will be better than the early ones we're seeing right now, so it pays to wait. Of course, prices will still vary even among the steepest discounts, with the Beats Solo Pro still likely to be the most expensive of the bunch. However, the great news is that options will be available. If the Beats Solo Pro prove a bit too expensive, for example, consider the Beats Studio 3 or Beats Solo 3 wireless over-ear headphones. Both are likely to have comparable or even greater discounts over Black Friday. As a general ballpark, retail prices of Beats headphones and earbuds can vary between $129 / £129 to $299 / £269. However, we fully expect big discounts across a variety of Beats products over Black Friday, anywhere in the vicinity of 30 - 60% off. If you are after a pair of earbuds as opposed to headphones, though, you're in luck. Most of the best Beats earbuds cost less than their headphone counterparts at retail, so we're expecting appropriately large discounts this Black Friday. And again, there's options here. If you Beats Studio Buds don't quite cut it for you, the Beats PowerBeats Pro make an excellent workout pair of buds, and the Beats PowerBeats 3 should be around as an even cheaper alternative for tight budgets.

Tips for buying Black Friday Beats deals

(Image credit: TechRadar)

When you're browsing through Black Friday Beats deals this year, be aware that most outlets will be trying to get rid of old stock to better serve newer products. That's actually great news if you're after a pair of Beats, as there haven't been many new models for a while now. As such, Black Friday 2021 should be the perfect time to score a fantastic discount if you've been eyeing a pair for a while.

Beats products are also mercifully easy to identify, if you're less in the know. The iconic "b" logo is emblazoned on all products, and the best three pairs are all very distinct. The Beats Solo series are over-ears, Beats Studio Buds are smaller earbuds, and the Beats PowerBeats Pro feature a hook design for a more secure fit, making them ideal as a pair of running earbuds.

One huge reason you'll want to buy a newer pair of headphones or earbuds is features like active noise cancellation, which removes most background noise while you've got your headphones on, and is a standard across most of the best headphones you can buy today. The best part? All the best Beats headphones and earbuds feature great noise-canceling, meaning fewer background noises are going to come between you and your favorite songs and podcasts.

The best headphones and earbuds, including Beats products, also benefit from enhanced audio codecs like Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which now comes standard with many modern phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. Spatial audio allows for fuller, richer sound, so much so that you might pick up little details in your favorite music that you hadn't noticed before.

In terms of battery life, around 20 hours is a solid number, though you can expect more from newer models of headphones, although it's worth noting that the Beats Studio Buds and Beats PowerBeats Pro fall slightly short of this, both topping out at about 16 hours of battery life from the charging case. The Beats Solo Pro headphones fare better at 22 hours, or an amazing 40 hours with active noise cancellation switched off.

The 3 best Black Friday Beats deals to look out for

(Image credit: Beats)

We've seen some excellent discounts for the Beats Solo Pro from sales periods' past, and they're easily one of our favorite pairs of over-ear headphones. The fact that they're getting on in years doesn't change that.

Featuring stunning battery life whether you've got ANC switched on or off, not to mention great ANC in and of itself, the Beats Solo Pro are one of the most satisfying pairs of headphones you can buy, and we're expecting big discounts this Black Friday, even better than the ones we're already seeing.

(Image credit: Beats)

The Beats Studio Buds are already an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds at retail price, but the best time to buy this excellent pair will definitely be over the Black Friday period, where we're expecting to see some good discounts this year.

They're slightly newer than the Beats Solo Pro, so discounts might not be as steep comparatively, but you should still be paying less overall if you opt for these great sounding earbuds over the larger over-ears.

(Image credit: Future)

Our final big spotlight goes to the Beats PowerBeats Pro, which are a fantastic pair of earbuds if you do a lot of exercise. We recommend these great sounding buds for their secure fit, making them an ideal pair of running headphones.

While we're bigger fans of Apple's AirPods Pro, we can recommend the PowerBeats Pro on price comparison alone, as you're guaranteed to save even more on the Beats over Apple's premium pair of running buds.