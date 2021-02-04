The best TVs under £1000 in 2021

How do you find the best TV under £1,000? There are so many big, bold and high-performance TVs entering the market every day that it can feel overwhelming to figure out the best option to suit your budget.

That's why we've selected our top picks of sub-£1,000 televisions – so you can bring the warm glow of a new television screen to your living room without breaking the bank and spending an eye-watering four-figure sum, whether you're after a good home theater system or a dedicated gaming TV.

Most TVs nowadays offer up a number of smart features. What’s more, the feature set offered up on smart TVs is also rapidly expanding, with voice control integration and a host of firmware updates able to improve your user experience over your home Wi-Fi. You'll be hard pressed to find a brand new OLED TV at this price – unless you go looking for a slightly older model, which you'll find at the end of this guide – but there's still plenty of good screen action to be found in this price range.

Not quite your budget? Head to our guide to the best TVs under £500 instead

But how do you make the right purchase on a budget? Well, it isn’t just a case of waiting for sales and retail promotions. There’s much more to consider.

Not every mid- or lower-range screen offers the same level of HDR performance, and there could be huge discrepancies in audio performance to consider as well. And don’t get too hung up on design. A slick narrow bezel design may look fashionably minimalist, but if TV’s sound system sucks, maybe your cash is better spent elsewhere.

As you move up and down the price scale, image processing is usually the first aspect of a screen to be compromised too. So even if you find a good bargain, you’ll need to take a good look at the specs on offer.

The good news is you don't have to wade through reams of tech specs yourself to come to a conclusion. Here at TechRadar we've done the hard work for you by finding the best TVs available for under £1,000. If you want the best budget TVs, you’ve come to the right place.

What is the best TV under £1,000?

(Image credit: Panasonic)

1. Panasonic HX800 LED TV (50-inch) Panasonic leads the pack with the HX800 TODAY'S BEST DEALS £599 View at Sevenoaks Reasons to buy + Multi-HDR support + Filmic HCX image processing Reasons to avoid - Only three HDMI - Similar to 2019 model

Don't want to break £1,000? The Panasonic HX800 may just be your best bet for a capable mid-spec TV.

As the 2020 successor to the GX800, the HX800 continues everything that made us fall in love with Panasonic's mid-range LCD offering in the first place, with a sweet spot of price, performance, and functionality all in one.

Panasonic gets a lot of goodwill by offering multi-HDR support – throwing in HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG in a single set – and is also unique in how this support is implemented across so much of its TV range. As a mid-range LCD, it's incredible that Panasonic ensures it has the same format support as higher-end OLED TVs like the new HZ1000 and HZ1500.

Add to that Panasonic's HCX processor, with filmic images and smooth action far beyond what we'd hope for at this price point, and you have a clear winner for the best TV under £1,000 in the UK. Despite a bare-bones operating system, there's really very little to complain about.

Read our full Panasonic HX800 TV review

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Q60T QLED TV (43-inch) A very cheap QLED TV TODAY'S BEST DEALS £579 View at Currys PC World Reasons to buy + HDMI 2.1 and eARC + Great value Reasons to avoid - Edge lighting - Drop in processing over Q60R

When it comes to the best Samsung TVs, it’s all about QLED. The brand's super-bright QLED displays offer hundred more nits brightness than most LEDs, with a quantum dot filter to enhance contrast across a 4K display.

The Q60T isn’t quite as accomplished as its premium siblings, being the entry-level QLED and therefore the one with the lowest specs. The edge-lighting can be inconsistent, and you won’t get the tidy One Connect box of other premium new Samsung TVs either.

However, this is the cheapest QLED from Samsung this year, and offers a neat compromise for those on a mid-range budget wanting a taste of premium functionality. Its low input lag and responsive smart platform make it a great choice for gamers wanting a zippy experience, too – or just anyone feeling impatient. (Keep in mind that it uses a lower-spec processor than the previous year's Q60R, though, so it won't offer much of an 'upgrade' if you have the older set.)

The Q60T starts at just £599 for the smallest 43-inch size, making it a highly affordable option – that leaves you a few hundred pounds left over for one of the best soundbars alongside.

Read the full review: Samsung Q60T QLED

(Image credit: Hisense)

3. Hisense U7QF QLED (65-inch) A big TV for a small price TODAY'S BEST DEALS £849 View at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Crisp 4K picture + Sharp design Reasons to avoid - Half-baked smart features - Some motion judder

If your biggest concern is getting the biggest TV you can for under £1,000, then the Hisense U7QF is for you. At a 65-inch size, it'll put you back only £899, meaning you get plenty of screen for the price – despite the fact that it originally retailed for £1,499.

It's a real looker too, with a sleek TV stand design (with sharp accents on the bottom bezel) that's far more confident than the timid feet you'll find on the XH95.

You'll get universal HDR support, with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG all thrown in to ensure all bases are covered. The crisp 4K picture also applies to upscaled HD content, meaning you'll never have to make do with grainy content, even when sourcing older DVDs or HD streaming content. While you're not getting true 10-bit HDR, the frame rate control used as workaround still shows off a decent amount of the HDR spectrum.

Our only real issue is with some motion judder, which won't make this the best set for action movies or sports matches. Some undercooked VIDAA U services attempting to replicate Samsung TV Plus and Art Mode fall short, but they're relatively easy to ignore.

The U7QF was a bit pricey for what it offered at launch, but now it'd a great choice for the price.

(Image credit: LG)

4. LG B9 OLED TV (55-inch) That's right, an OLED TV! TODAY'S BEST DEALS £949 View at PRC Direct Reasons to buy + LG's cheapest 2019 OLED + Incredible color contrast Reasons to avoid - Less advanced processing - Some video noise in dark scenes

The LG B9 was a brilliant choice when it launched back in 2019, and it's only become more competitively priced as time has gone on. While there's a new BX OLED that dropped in late 2020, and a new LG TV 2021 range set to supersede even that, the old B9 can still be found at the odd retailer at a bargain £999 price.

The B9 packs in a brilliant OLED panel, with deep blacks and a contrast ratio to die for. Colors pop, 4K upscaling is highly impressive, and the webOS smart TV platform is one of the best in the business.

OLED TVs don't currently get any cheaper than this in the UK – that could be set to change, if more 42-inch and 48-inch OLEDs enter the market, but for now the B9 is a great choice for any savvy buyer.

What's the catch? Well, LG's B Series does make use of a lower-spec a7 processor compared to its C Series and Gallery Series siblings, which leads to more video noise in dark scenes – and the B9 model, specifically, is getting a bit old in the tooth now. But it'll still offer a great picture performance for those who don't have £1,299 to spend on the 55-inch LG CX OLED. (Keep in mind that the newer LG BX is also only £1,099 these days, if you can spare an extra £100.)

Read the full review: LG B9 OLED

Price not an object? These are the best TVs on sale right now

Original contributions to this article were made by Steve May.