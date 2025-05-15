I saw TCL's newest mini-LED TVs and here are the 3 things you should know

The mini-LED TV market is a highly competitive one, with brands such as Samsung, Hisense and Sony all battling for supremacy. Another major player in that contest is TCL.

In 2024, I reviewed two of TCL’s flagship mini-LED TVs, the TCL C805 and C855, and they received four-star and four and a half-star out of five ratings, respectively, with the TCL C805 earning its place among the best TVs.

I recently got to see TCL’s 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, which consists of three models: the flagship C8K, the C7K and the C6K. (There is also a C9K model, but TCL currently has no plans to bring this to the UK.) Here’s what I learned about each model.

TCL C7K: the best buy

The TCL C7K (centre) demonstrates picture quality that's just as good as its more premium sibling, the TCL C8K (right) (Image credit: Future)

Seeing the C7K next to its two fellow TCL TVs, it was clearly the best value for money. When watching various Netflix shows and movies on the three models, the C7K’s picture wasn’t equal to the other TVs (more on that below), but it still demonstrated a great picture overall, and it wasn’t that far from the more premium C8K.

Watching Squid Game, the C7K had bright, vibrant colors, and a nighttime crime scene in Midnight Mass showed rich contrast between the dark surroundings and the flashing lights of the police cars.

The C8K showcased higher brightness and more realistic detail, but when you compare the pricing of the two, the C7K’s value becomes apparent. For a 65-inch model, you’re looking at £1,599 for the C8K and £1,399 for the C7K, making the C7K the better value TV.

You may be sacrificing some dimming zones (1,008 in the 65-inch C7K compared to 1,680 in the 65-inch C8K), but you’re still getting a near-identical list of features: support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range; gaming features up there with the best gaming TVs, including 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro included) and ALLM; a 6.2.2-channel built-in sound system (although the C7K is 60W to the C8K’s 90W); and even the same new 23-bit mini-LED backlight controller.

TCL C8K: the best for picture quality

The TCL C8K (right) ultimately shows the best picture quality, with richer detail and bolder colours (Image credit: Future)

While the C7K may be the best buy of the bunch, the C8K is the best option for picture quality. With more local dimming zones and higher brightness, the C8K delivered a more dynamic picture with better contrast and detail than the other two models in the demo I caught.

Watching Planet Earth II on Netflix, the C8K’s contrast gave the picture a stronger perceived depth, with a soaring eagle looking more detailed compared to the two step-down models. And in Arcane, the dynamic animation style and striking colors, such as the blue of Jinx’s hair, were better captured on the C8K.

The C8K has all the bells and whistles of the C7K (listed above), but also a CrystalGlow Wide HVA ZeroBorder panel (compared to the C7K’s CrystalGlow HVA panel), meaning you’re getting not only a wider viewing angle but also a bezel-less design that allows the picture to take up virtually all of the screen.

For viewers who value picture quality and have the extra £200 to spare, the C8K is the way to go.

TCL C6K: the budget buy

The TCL C6K (left) shows decent picture quality but doesn't demonstrate the same contrast as the C7K (centre) and C8K (right) (Image credit: Future)

Comparing the C6K against its two more premium siblings, colors had punch and contrast was decent, but its picture was dimmer and, as a result, duller.

For example, colors in the same Squid Game scene, while natural, didn’t have the same vibrant hit. And contrast and black levels weren’t as rich in the Midnight Mass crime scene, most likely due to the C6’s lower dimming zone count (242 in the 65-inch).

Where the C6K does provide an interesting advantage over the other models is in its largest 85-inch and 98-inch models. Rather than having a standard glossy screen, these two sizes come with a matte screen for reduced glare from light sources.

The C6K's matte screen proved to be effective when I tested it using my phone’s flashlight. And while there was evidence of black crush, more so than the Samsung S95D with its OLED Glare Free matte screen, the C6K may be worth considering for anyone looking for a cheap, big-screen TV to view in a bright room.

While it’s not as feature-packed as the more premium models, the C6K supports 4K 144Hz, VRR ( FreeSync Premium Pro) and ALLM for gaming, along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. It also has the same AIPQ Pro Processor as the step-up models.

At £999 for the 65-inch model – a full £400 cheaper than the C7K – the C6K is great for those who want mini-LED on a budget, as long as you can deal with some picture quality compromises.