This 49-inch Samsung 4K TV is a Prime Day steal at £379

We're up and running with Amazon Prime Day 2019 and the deals are flooding in – like the one on this 49-inch, curved Samsung UE49MU6500 4K TV. It's stylish, it's packed with features, it makes for immersive viewing and it's yours for just £379 instead of £479.

That's a significant saving of £100, or – to put it another way – 21% off. Whichever way you want to slice it, it represents excellent value if you're on the hunt for the best Prime Day deals around.

4K, HDR, HDMI and more

For your money you get a glorious 4K UHD picture, with upscaling available for any lower-resolution sources you're plugging in. HDR is supported too, so you don't lose any detail in the darkest and lightest parts of the picture.

You've got three HDMI ports to plug in games consoles, streaming boxes and the like, and with that gentle curve to the screen you can be sure that whatever's being displayed is going to capture your attention.

Samsung's rather nifty smart TV hub is on board here as well (offering apps like Netflix), and the set plays nicely with Samsung phones if you want to beam some content from your mobile to the big screen.

