This 49-inch Samsung 4K TV is a Prime Day steal at £379

We're up and running with Amazon Prime Day 2019 and the deals are flooding in – like the one on this 49-inch, curved Samsung UE49MU6500 4K TV. It's stylish, it's packed with features, it makes for immersive viewing and it's yours for just £379 instead of £479.
That's a significant saving of £100, or – to put it another way – 21% off. Whichever way you want to slice it, it represents excellent value if you're on the hunt for the best Prime Day deals around.
Samsung UE49MU6500 49-Inch Curve TV:
£479 now £379
Curved TVs may be out of vogue now, but savings are not. There's £100 off the price of this curvy Samsung number, which offers up 4K visuals, smart upscaling and catch-up TV platforms built in.View Deal
4K, HDR, HDMI and more
For your money you get a glorious 4K UHD picture, with upscaling available for any lower-resolution sources you're plugging in. HDR is supported too, so you don't lose any detail in the darkest and lightest parts of the picture.
You've got three HDMI ports to plug in games consoles, streaming boxes and the like, and with that gentle curve to the screen you can be sure that whatever's being displayed is going to capture your attention.
Samsung's rather nifty smart TV hub is on board here as well (offering apps like Netflix), and the set plays nicely with Samsung phones if you want to beam some content from your mobile to the big screen.
Want more Samsung TV Prime Day deal?
Amazon is slashing the price of loads of Samsung TVs for its deal bonanza. If the above offer doesn't tickle your fancy, try one of these instead:
Samsung UE40NU7120 40-Inch 4K HDR TV:
£449.99 now £339
Want 4K visuals? Want the eye-popping bang of HDR brightness? Don't want a massive telly dominating your living room? This 40-inch has all mod cons, including smart TV features, in a small size.View Deal
Samsung UE55NU7300 55-Inch Curved 4K TV:
£449 now £379
Get a taste of IMAX-like screen viewing in your home with this 55-inch curved Samsung TV, complete with smart TV apps and HDR 10+ picture richness.View Deal
