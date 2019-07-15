Save nearly £200 on this 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K HDR Prime Day TV deal

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 might well be the perfect day to treat yourself to a new television – especially with the Sony Bravia KD65XG70 now discounted from £1,092.92 to £899, a saving of £193.09.

This stunning 65-inch television set has 4K, HDR, superior audio and much more besides. If you want it in a TV, chances are the Sony Bravia KD65XG70 has it.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony BRAVIA KD65XG70 65-inch 4K HDR TV £1,092.09 now £899

Typically this Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV would cost you over £1,000, but Amazon has knocked 18% off the usual price, making it just under £900. It's a great price, if you can fit it in your home.View Deal

Recommended viewing

There's so much to like about this Sony set and so many ways to get connected to it to. With three HDMI ports and three USB ports, you shouldn't be short of options for hooking up other gadgets.

As well as displaying 4K UHD content beautifully, the KD65XG70 is also excellent at upscaling content broadcast in lower resolutions (so much so that you might not notice the difference).

Sony's own smart TV platform is on board here, not the Android TV software that comes with some Bravia sets, so bear that in mind.