Save a massive 35% on this 50-inch 4K TV deal with Amazon Prime Day

With so much technology on sale during the Amazon Prime Day period, for an offer to really standout is a major achievement. Well, offering a major 35% off a 4K Smart TV, this cheap TV deal has easily become one of those standout offers.

Dropping down in price from £449 all the way down to £294, this is a massive saving. But at a price under £300, you wouldn't expect much from a TV. However, offering 4K Ultra HD quality, HDR technology and a two year warranty - this is a premium TV.

You'll have a host of options for your viewing as well. With Freeview Play installed, you're able to catch up on the last 7 days via BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Demand 5 and UKTV Play. Paired with Smart TV abilities, allowing you to watch the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

You can see this 50-inch TV bargain in full down below but you will want to hurry. With almost half of these TVs now gone and the offer coming to an end at midnight, there really isn't long to grab it.

If you don't manage to get one - or just need something a bit different for your home - then don't worry, there are a host of brilliant Prime Day TV deals available over on Amazon.

What are you getting with Hisense?

Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £449 now £294

Offering a colossal 35% discount, this Amazon Prime Day TV deal is absolutely excellent. At a size of 50 inches, you're not having to settle for a small TV at this price. Offering 4K viewing and smart TV abilities as well, you're not losing out on premium features either.

