iPhone XR price drops a tonne in this top Amazon Prime Day deal

The iPhone XR was already Apple's "affordable" iPhone when it arrived alongside the iPhone XS and XS Max in September 2018, but it's now become even cheaper thanks to this great Amazon Prime Day deal.

This is a deal to treasure as well, as Apple's hardware is very rarely discounted, especially within its first year of life. The fact this Prime Day deal knocks quite so much off the retail price of the iPhone XR is hugely surprising, and is great news for you!

While it may not have all the bells and whistles of the XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR still packs in plenty of features, including a sizable 6.1-inch display, the same power under the hood as its pricier siblings, Face ID smarts and a capable 12MP rear facing camera.

If you've been considering buying the iPhone XR, now is a great time as it's never been cheaper than this Prime Day deal.

iPhone XR Prime Day deals

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XR (128GB): £799 £679 at Amazon

The iPhone XR has proven to be seriously popular, so this deal knocking £120 off the price of many of the 128GB variety will likely be even more popular – move quickly to ensure you get yourself a handset.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple iPhone XR (256GB): £899 £765 at Amazon

For an affordable iPhone, the iPhone XR can offer a lot of storage space if you buy the right model. This Apple phone, with 256GB of space, can handle all the videos, games and texts you throw at it – and with £134 off, you'll certainly have the cash to do so.

