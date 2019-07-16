iPhone X hits its cheapest ever price with this Amazon Prime Day deal

The iPhone X has never been cheaper in the UK than it is right now, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal.

While it launched back in September 2017 (for £999), it has since been replaced by the iPhone XS which drove the price down, and most recently the iPhone X has been hovering around the £799 mark.

It did see a reduction during Black Friday last year for a few days, dipping to £749, before going back up, but things have got even better with Prime Day 2019 and an £80 discount.

That means you can pick up the iPhone X - which is still less than two years old - for just £710 during Prime Day. This deal is set to finish at the end of July 16, so you'll want to act fast to take advantage of it.

There's a host of cheap Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals

If this discount on an iPhone X doesn't seem that huge, remember its price on Amazon is already £100 below the RRP, so you're saving lots of cash on an iPhone that's barely even old! It's the only iPhone X deal too, so could go fast.

