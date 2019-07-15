Grab these amazing Xbox One S All-Digital bundles for just £169.99 for Prime Day

For Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is offering two fantastic bundle deals on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Both deals see you getting a 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, an extra controller (one already comes in the box), and a digital download code for Minecraft, Forxa Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves, plus either FIFA 19 or three months worth of Game Pass Ultimate, all for just £169.99. Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Xbox One S All-Digital Edition deals where you are.

If you choose the FIFA 19 bundle then you're essentially getting four games, two controllers and one console for £169.99 – that's a saving of £134.99.

However, we recommend picking up the Game Pass Ultimate bundle, as this will grant you access to hundreds of games available in the Xbox library, including both old and new titles.

The included subscription only covers three months, and after that a subscription will cost £10.99 a month, but this includes Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass. Even better, right now a one-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate is just £1 and three months is just £10.99 (but this offer ends at the end of July).

It's important to note that the Xbox One S All-Digital will not play physical discs. So only invest in one if you're happy to ditch the disc-tray.