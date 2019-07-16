Get 55 Disney movie animated classics on Blu-ray for just £160 with this mad deal

When you wish upon a star, sometimes an amazing Amazon Prime Day deal appears. And this might be our favourite of the bunch. Whether you have kids, or are just a just a big kid at heart, this HD Disney Blu-ray boxset is going to take some beating.

Disney Classics Complete 55 movie boxset: £228.97 now £160.15

Magic in a box – get almost every one of Disney's classic animated movies up until the year 2016, with this incredible boxset deal, reduced by a huge £68.64 for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

It's an amazing offer, running the gamut from 1937's Snow White to modern classics like Moana, Frozen and The Lion King. It's a childhood (or generations of childhoods, even) in a box.

Not only are they great films however, but it's also a lovely package. The boxset comes complete with original poster art for each film, and a lovingly curated 80-page book detailing the stories behind the movies included.

And of course, the Disney machine doesn't stop, so the company has smartly included some empty spaces in the box set for you to fill with newer releases as they become available, so you can keep all that cinematic greatness in one place. It's a real gem this one.