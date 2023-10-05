Whoa! Amazon just dropped this 50-inch QLED TV to $199.99 for Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon is ramping up to its Prime Big Deal Days sale now with a huge price cut on the Hisense U6 50-inch QLED TV that I feel is almost too good to be true. The feature-packed set with premium tech would usually set you back $499.99, but you can get it for $199.99 - a ridiculously low price for such an impressive TV.

There is one unfortunate caveat: it's an invite-only deal. That means you need to register your interest in it now, and then Amazon will give a lucky few the opportunity to buy it once Prime Big Deal Days starts on October 10. I'd strongly suggest you throw your hat in the ring, though, as you'll score a terrific bargain on a TV ahead of Amazon Prime Day. I've got my fingers crossed for you.

Prime Big Deal Days - best TV deal

Hisense U6 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was $499.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: Definitely register your interest in this unbelievably low price for a reasonably-sized 4K QLED TV from Hisense. TVs with these capabilities usually cost at least double this deal price. The Quantum Dot technology inside means the display can deliver a brighter image with better lighting and more accurate contrast so pictures really pop. And, with the Fire TV interface, you get easy access to all the top streaming apps just a button press or voice command away.

While we've not had hands-on time with the Hisense U6H here at TechRadar, we have tested the previous generation model and gave it four stars out of five in our Hisense U6G review. We named it one of the best budget TVs you could buy and tough to beat when it was full price at $500. The fact that you can now pick up a more modern version for $200 makes this an absolute steal.

With the U6H you get an advanced QLED display that offers better brightness and contrast compared to other screens, plus there's superior picture quality and more vibrant colors with 4K resolution and HDR10+ support. HDMI 2.1 tech provides a fast response rate for smooth images, especially when gaming, and Fire TV is built-in to give you easy access to all the top streaming apps through the touch of a button or voice controls.

For me, this is already one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get and one that should be on your shopping list if you need an affordable mid-range TV.

More TV deals ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $375.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Invite-only: If you're looking for a mid-size budget display in today's early Prime Day deals, you should definitely register your interest in this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV. It will be on sale for a fantastic price of $149.99 during Prime Big Deal Days if you're one of the lucky chosen few that gets to buy it. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD TV: was $199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab a cheap TV for a smaller room, you can get this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $109.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks the top-end 4K resolution, you still get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience so you can access all the major streaming apps in high definition. Plus, Amazon Alexa is on board for convenient hands-free controls.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2022): was $599.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a big-screen display if you're looking to add a 70-inch 4K display to your home. The best-selling Insignia set features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $589.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that the 65-inch model is down to a record-low price of $589.99.

You can also look forward to more bargains at the Black Friday TV deals event and Amazon Black Friday deals.