This Samsung TV is one of our best-rated – and it’s down to a near record-low price

The Samsung Q80C is one of the best TVs on the market, giving an excellent QLED picture and plenty of gaming features in a variety of sizes, all for a competitive price. Now, it's gotten even cheaper as part of the big online spring sale at different retailers.

As part of the Amazon Spring Sale, the 65-inch Samsung Q80C is available for a near record-low $997.99 (was £1,397.99) at Walmart in the US. Meanwhile, for those in the UK, you can find it for a brilliant £874 (was £939) at Amazon.

Today's best Samsung Q80C deal in the US

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-65-Class-Q80C-QLED-4K-Smart-TV-QN65Q80CAFXZA%2F1967048819" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">was $1,399.99 now $997.99 at Walmart

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this near record low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C is a TV that covers a lot of the bases – picture quality, gaming and more – without breaking the bank. With this deal, it's even kinder to your budget.

Today's best Samsung Q80C deal in the UK

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BX75M37H%2Fref%3Dtwister_B09YSHCLPH%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £939 now £874 at Amazon

It's rare you can get a 65-inch TV that offers a brillaint QLED picture, a well-featured big screen for gaming and all for a budget friendly price. With this deal at Amazon, it's now even cheaper, clocking in at under £900 – a serious bargain for a TV of the quality.

In our review of the Samsung Q80C, we called it a "mid-range marvel" that offered a "mid-range masterclass" to other TV makers, and it's clear to see why. We were impressed by its bright, bold and colorful picture but also just as impressed at how deep its black levels were – something other QLED TVs can struggle with. It also has fantastic lighting control – again much better than expected – leaving us questioning "how the heck has Samsung managed to pull this off with such an affordable TV’?

The Q80C also offers a serious, mid-range option for gamers. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, including AMD Freesync Premium and ALLM compatibility as well as a comprehensive Game Mode and Hub and a 9.7ms input lag time. or those gamers looking to get the most out of their consoles and TV, the Q80C is one for your consideration.

More TV deals in the US

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09N6ZRH6C%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_bw_c2_x_12_t%3Fpf_rd_m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $419.99.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a decent big-screen TV on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh rate panel.

More TV deals in the UK

LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FOLED48C26LB-48-Oled-4K-TV%2Fdp%2FB09ZF4L7SF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £899 now £769 at Amazon

Amazon has a terrific discount on the last-generation LG C2 OLED. Even though the newer model is here, this is still one of the best OLED TVs you can buy today if you're on a budget thanks to the high-tech screen that produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. It offers a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles, too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support. Of course, it comes packed with all the usual smart TV features as well.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6LDKGH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features anywhere close to under £500, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Scroll down for more Amazon Spring sale deals in the US and UK.

More US Amazon Spring Sale deals

More UK Amazon Spring Sale deals