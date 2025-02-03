This massive 85-inch Samsung 4K TV plummets to $699.99 for the Super Bowl

It’s that time of year when TV deals get a little silly because it’s Super Bowl season. That means now is the perfect time to upgrade to a huge new TV for a lot less, all in time for the big game. Today, you can buy a Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV at Best Buy for $699.99 (was $1,099.99), which is a hefty $400 price cut.

It’s not the most exciting of TVs when it comes to premium features but the basics are all here, including 4K Ultra HD support, HDR for vibrant colors and Motion Xcelerator to cut down on motion blur.

More importantly, the discount is as huge as the size of the TV. It’s the TV to consider if you’ve been looking at your current screen and thinking you need something significantly bigger for your living space at a dramatically reduced price.

Today's best cheap big-screen TV deal

Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV: was $699.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

The Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV isn’t in our look at the best 85-inch TVs but you’ll notice that many Samsung TVs are. The best Samsung TVs are all great choices but many of the key features filter down to cheaper models like the DU6950.

Samsung’s Tizen OS is easy to use while features like Mega Contrast automatically adjust the brightness and contrast so you don’t have to tweak too many settings. It also has Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound, even if it won’t compare with the best soundbars.

The very best TVs cost a lot but you can still enjoy some similar features from this Samsung DU6950 85-inch 4K TV if you don’t mind making some concessions. For sporting events, Motion Xcelerator will be a particular help, cutting down on lag and motion blur.

If you can afford to spend more, consult the OLED TV deals for superior picture quality. Alternatively, if sound is important to you, there are some good soundbar deals around as well.