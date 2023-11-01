This incredible Black Friday deal on LG's best OLED is my TV deal of the year so far

Although we're still a ways off from Black Friday itself, which officially kicks off on November 24, we're already seeing some early sales from retailers such as Currys, AO, Argos and John Lewis.

This standout deal, however, comes from Sevenoaks and is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen all year and definitely counts among the best Black Friday TV deals of the year so far. The deal is on not only one of the best TVs of 2023, but also a TechRadar Choice Award winner, the LG G3.

The 55-inch version of the LG G3 is available for a wonderfully low £1,499 at Sevenoaks, which averages between £200-400 lower than any other retailer at the time of writing.

LG 55-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,499 at Sevenoaks

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest ever OLED thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. This is a premium OLED at a mid-range OLED price and it's a ridiculously good deal that is guaranteed to sell out fast.

The LG G3 is one of the best OLED TVs available today. Thanks to MLA technology built into the G3's OLED Evo panel, it boasts 70% increased brightness over previous generation OLEDs which has made the image more punchy and colours more vivid. Thankfully, though, there's been no sacrifice in deep blacks and shadow detail, which remain superb.

The G3 also comes packed with plenty of gaming features including four HDMI 2.1 ports with VRR, ALLM and 4K 120Hz Dolby Vision gaming. In terms of design, the G3 is sleek, slim and elegant, looking particularly fantastic on the wall.

It may not have won have won our TV of the year (that title went to the Samsung S90C) as its sound system isn't as powerful or immersive as some of its rivals, and an optional stand that costs extra is frustrating, but a premium OLED for under £1,500 is a no-brainer and it's one deal that is going to be extremely popular.