This early Black Friday deal at Best Buy on Sony's cheapest OLED TV is a no-brainer for PS5 owners

Although Black Friday hasn't arrived just yet, there are still plenty of deals to be had in the lead up to the big day itself on November 24. In fact, we are already seeing fantastic deals from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

One deal that caught our eye is for the Sony A75L, Sony's cheapest OLED TV that became available in September. We rate Sony's OLEDs among the best TVs around and there's a fantastic deal available on the 65-inch sized version of the Sony A75L.

The deal for the 65-inch A75L is available now for a brilliant $1,499 at Best Buy, which is a whopping saving of $1,100. This is another of the fantastic early Black Friday deals we're already seeing.

Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to the Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony.

The Sony 4K OLED TV A75L comes stocked with gaming features, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR and ALLM support as well as PlayStation 5 exclusive features, such as Auto HDR tone mapping that kicks in when the A75L detects a PS5 to further improve the picture quality, adding extra depth to games. With all the same gaming features as the A80L, the Sony A75L is sure to rival some of the best gaming TVs.

As for other specs, the Sony A75L is near identical to the fantastic Sony A80L with only a slightly downgraded sound system and a more simplistic stand being the difference, but you'll be saving roughly $200, which is a bit of a no-brainer.

If you're interested in other TV deals, there's some more brilliant deals below that are available today. Also, check out our best TV deals in October for more.

