This 65-inch LG OLED deal is a mind-blowing Black Friday TV bargain

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet, and you won't want to miss it. If you're looking for a new OLED TV, John Lewis has just slashed the price of one of LG's best 65-inch models to a new record-low.

You can grab the 65-inch LG OLED65B46LA at John Lewis for £1,099.99 (was £2,099.99), which is £100 cheaper than we've ever seen this model. If that isn't enough, you can buy the TV as a bundle with LG's excellent S95TR soundbar and get the home audio system for 50% off.

So what are you waiting for? This LG OLED TV deal isn't going to last long.

Today's best 65-inch LG OLED deals

LG 65-inch OLED65B46LA: was £2,099.99 now £1,099.99 at John Lewis This is an excellent 65-inch OLED TV at an incredibly reduced price for Black Friday. With £1,000 off and the option to get the LG S95TR or US70TR soundbar for 50% off, you really can't pass up on this John Lewis Black Friday deal.

In TechRadar's LG B4 review, we praised the OLED TV for its anti-reflection screen, great gaming features, and Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode. The TV received a 4-star review, with the only real downside bing its high price, which is absolutely not an issue thanks to this incredible Black Friday deal.

If you're not interested in the LG soundbar bundle, you could also combine the LG B4 with one of the best Sonos Black Friday soundbar deals to instantly upgrade your home entertainment system, just in time for the Christmas movie marathon.

