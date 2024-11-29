This 65-inch LG OLED deal is a mind-blowing Black Friday TV bargain

Deals
By
published

Save a ridiculous £1,000 on this 65-inch OLED TV at John Lewis

LG B4 deals image
(Image credit: Future)

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet, and you won't want to miss it. If you're looking for a new OLED TV, John Lewis has just slashed the price of one of LG's best 65-inch models to a new record-low.

You can grab the 65-inch LG OLED65B46LA at John Lewis for £1,099.99 (was £2,099.99), which is £100 cheaper than we've ever seen this model. If that isn't enough, you can buy the TV as a bundle with LG's excellent S95TR soundbar and get the home audio system for 50% off.

So what are you waiting for? This LG OLED TV deal isn't going to last long.

Today's best 65-inch LG OLED deals

LG 65-inch OLED65B46LA
LG 65-inch OLED65B46LA: was £2,099.99 now £1,099.99 at John Lewis

This is an excellent 65-inch OLED TV at an incredibly reduced price for Black Friday. With £1,000 off and the option to get the LG S95TR or US70TR soundbar for 50% off, you really can't pass up on this John Lewis Black Friday deal.

View Deal

In TechRadar's LG B4 review, we praised the OLED TV for its anti-reflection screen, great gaming features, and Dolby Vision Filmmaker mode. The TV received a 4-star review, with the only real downside bing its high price, which is absolutely not an issue thanks to this incredible Black Friday deal.

If you're not interested in the LG soundbar bundle, you could also combine the LG B4 with one of the best Sonos Black Friday soundbar deals to instantly upgrade your home entertainment system, just in time for the Christmas movie marathon.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our Black Friday OLED TV deals or our Black Friday Sonos deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK

See more Television Deals
TOPICS
John-Anthony Disotto
John-Anthony Disotto
Senior Writer AI

John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, ensuring you get the latest information on Tech's biggest buzzword. An expert in Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor and has a monthly column in MacFormat. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.