The best budget TV has fallen to a great low price at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of the 4th of July sales, we are seeing some incredible discounts on a whole range of tech, including the latest TVs. One of the best discounts is on this Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV, which is now on sale at Amazon for $399.99 (was $529.99). That's a 25% discount, making our pick for the best budget TV even more budget-friendly.

Even better, there's no need for a Prime membership to take advantage of this deal. If you are a Prime member, though, you might want to hold on until Amazon Prime Day on July 16 – 17 as there's a good chance we'll see a more substantial discount during that sales event.

Today’s best Amazon Fire TV deal

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED 4K TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a 4K TV at a great price, then look no further than this Amazon Fire TV. Most people wouldn't equate Amazon with TV manufacturing but this is a surprisingly good cheap TV. The 50-inch display produces a vibrant picture thanks to Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, plus the QLED display technology means it's brighter and clearer than other TVs.

Our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review found the TV to be "one of the best-featured cheap 4K TVs you can buy". For $399.99, it's amazing what is on offer. The Omni QLED panel delivers vibrant and punchy colors while at the same time providing a natural-looking image. Considering this is a relatively low price for a TV of this size, Amazon has done a great job.

The attractive silver frame and slim bezels provide a reasonable, understated design that wouldn't look out of place in any living room. The remote supplied with the Omni QLED is the Fire TV Alexa remote, which is small in size and provides access to Alexa voice control if you wish to use the hands-free option.

No Amazon product would be complete without trying to guide you into engaging with other Amazon products. This smart TV offers recommendations across multiple streaming apps but has a distinct focus on Amazon Prime Video - a perfect blend if you're already a member.

Prime Day deals are coming up fast now so there could be even better TV deals on the horizon. If you’re willing to wait, it might be a smart move, but this TV is a great price as it stands.