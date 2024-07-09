I test soundbars for a living and these 3 early Prime Day deals will upgrade your TV's sound for cheap

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, with the event itself running over July 16th and 17th in 2024, but we're already seeing some early deals on a great range of tech – including some of the best soundbars.

I've found three early Prime Day deals that make already affordable soundbars even cheaper. In the US, you can get the Amazon Fire TV soundbar for $99.99 (was $119.99) at Amazon for a budget boost. For an affordable Dolby Atmos surround system, the excellent Hisense AX5125H is down to $349.99 (was $499.99) at Amazon, and for a compact one-box Atmos experience, the Sony HT-S2000 is down to $318 (was $499.99) at Amazon.

In the UK, the Amazon Fire TV soundbar is available for pre-order (shipping 29th July) with a discount price of £99.99 (was £119.99) at Amazon. The Hisense AX5125H has had its price slashed at £349.99 (was £499.99) and a budget Atmos option in the Denon DHT-S517 is available for £279 (was £379) at Amazon.

Budget soundbars - US

Amazon Fire TV 2.0ch soundbar: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

A simple, no-frills soundbar, the Amazon Fire TV soundbar isn't packed with features, but does provide clear dialogue levels, Fire TV features, and Bluetooth streaming without breaking the bank. And with this early Prime Day deal taking it below $100, it's a solid budget option for those looking for a boost to their TV audio clarity.

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

The Hisense AX5125H delivers punchy and dynamic sound and 'real' Dolby Atmos immersion across four units, but at a fraction of the cost compared to more premium options. Already offering fantastic bang for your buck at full price (we gave it 4.5 out 5 in our review), this $150 discount ahead of Prime Day just means the AX5125H is even better value than ever.

Sony HT-S2000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was $499.99 now $318 at Amazon

It's rare for an all-in-one, compact soundbar to deliver such impressive Dolby Atmos depth, but that's exactly what the Sony HT-S2000 does. It also delivers clear speech levels and sounds good music for an affordable price, so it's no wonder we loved it (we gave 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review) and thanks to this early Prime Day deal, it's now even cheaper – saving you over $180.

Budget soundbars - UK

Amazon Fire TV 2.0ch soundbar: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Aiming for simplicity, the Amazon Fire TV is a modest upgrade to your TV sound. Offering clear speech and surprisingly spatial virtual surround sound, Bluetooth streaming and Fire TV features, it's a cheap soundbar for those who need a sound boost. At under £100, it won't break the bank. This soundbar is set to ship from 29th July, but this pre-order deal saves you some money.

Hisense AX5125H 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £499.99 now £349.99 at Amazon

Offering immersive Dolby Atmos sound with plenty of weighty bass and an excellent sense of direction, the Hisense AX5125H proves you don't need to spend a fortune to get cinematic, spatial sound. The AX5125H is under £500 full price – already great value – but with £150 off, it's easily the best budget Dolby Atmos system around. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review as a result.

Denon DHT-S517 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £379 now £279 at Amazon

Another soundbar from renowned audio manufacturer Denon, the Denon DHT-S517 delivers Dolby Atmos with up-firing speakers, comes with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming and a wireless subwoofer for extra bass – and thanks to this early Prime Day deal, it's all available for under £300. A steal for a Denon soundbar with this much to offer.

Having the right soundbar for your TV can make a huge difference, as a modest upgrade can give a real boost in sound quality – even the best TVs' built-in speakers can struggle for real depth, since they sets are so thin these days. The main areas where these speakers struggle are speech and bass, usually limited by a slim frame or lack of power. This is where soundbars can hep – by bringing the sound front and center.

Naturally, these budget soundbars aren't going to top some of the more premium options among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars – such as the expensive Samsung HW-Q990D – but they will deliver much clearer sound if you've bought a mid-range or budget TV.

The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a no-frills 2.0ch model and while it won't give you the movie theater at home, it does best a surprising amount of cheaper TVs built-in audio. We found in our review that it had good speech clarity and surprising spatial sound that will extend beyond what cheaper built-in TV speakers can do.

The Hisense AX5125H is a rare find, as it offers real Dolby Atmos and surround sound in an affordable package. Its sound is powerful, punchy, crisp and delivers a great sense of immersion – and you don't have to break the bank to get this either. It's easily one of the best soundbars that we've tested in 2024.

If you don't want a full surround system but still want Dolby Atmos in a compact form, there's the Sony HT-S2000 in the US, which impressed us with its virtual surround sound quality despite its limited 3.1 speaker array. In the UK, there's the Denon DHT-S517, which carries up-firing speakers for Atmos production and as an added bonus, a wireless subwoofer for extra rumble. Both units are developed by two giants of audio and are sure to deliver a solid sound option for your TV.

If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, check out out Amazon Prime Day soundbar deals hub, where you can find even more soundbar options.

