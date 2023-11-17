Damn, I think I might swap my Sonos setup for this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar Black Friday deal

Well, Black Friday is basically done for anyone wanting a mid-priced but incredibly powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar system. Today, you can get the Samsung HW-Q930C for just £579 at Amazon, which is a record low, and is fully half of its original launch price. Weirdly, at the time of writing, Amazon is making it look out of stock on the site – you need to click "See all buying options" and then add the top option to your basket.

The Samsung HW-Q930C is such a good Black Friday deal because of the sheer amount of sound you're getting for this price. The main soundbar features seven channels of directional surround sound, plus two upfiring height channels for Dolby Atmos. The wireless rear speakers deliver one channel of surround sound each, and another upfiring height channel each, so you get a real "dome" of cinematic sound from this system. The wireless subwoofer also adds extra impact. For this price, I think this is easily the best Black Friday soundbar deal of the year.

The unmissable Samsung HW-Q930C Black Friday deal

Samsung HW-Q930C Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £1,199 now £579 at Amazon

This is simply incredible value. 9.1.4 channels of immersive sound for this price, with totally wireless rear speakers, are extremely rare – and Samsung's audio quality for its soundbars is second to none. You've got HDMI passthrough and wireless music playback as bonuses too. This is the cheapest it's ever been (though it hit this price once before, a few months ago).

There's a very strong chance this is going to be my personal Black Friday purchase of 2023. I've got a Sonos home cinema setup currently, with a Sonos Arc and Sonos One rear speakers. And while I love the overall quality of the sound, I've started craving more channels, recently – particularly more Dolby Atmos height channels. (Adding Sonos Era 300 speakers could achieve this for me – and I've actually tried it and enjoyed it – but a pair of them is so expensive.)

Samsung has been hitting it out of the park with its soundbars for years – they always sit at the top of our list of the best soundbars – and I've had my eye on an upgrade during 2023. I couldn't really justify the price of the mighty Samsung HW-Q990C, which is the even higher-end version of this setup… but the Samsung HW-Q930C would be perfect for the size of my living room, and would give me just the kind of upgrade I've been looking for (including the fact that it has an HDMI passthrough port, which my Sonos lacks).

I know the Samsung will be weaker with music, but I don't really use the soundbar for music anyway. But it'll do great stuff with my list of 10 amazing Dolby Atmos movies.

