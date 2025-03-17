Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price

Best Buy's cutting the price of the rich and refined Sony X90L

An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
(Image credit: Sony / TechRadar)

We've seen a couple of price drops for the Sony Bravia XR X90L in the last few months, and one of the models has just dropped to its lowest ever price. The 65-inch X90L is $949.99 (was $1,199), a saving of $250 at Best Buy.

That's the lowest we've seen this TV listed for; the previous low was $998.

And it's not the only X90L discount Best Buy is currently offering. The 55-inch is down $300 to $849; the 75-inch drops $400 to $1,299; the 85-inch is down $500 to $1,599; and the massive 98-inch model gets a massive $1,700 off, taking its price down to $4,499. All those deals are available from the same Best Buy product page.

But it's the 65-inch model that I think sits in the sweet spot for most buyers: it's big but not too big, and it comes in comfortably under the $1,000 mark. I'd say that makes it a very good deal on a very good TV.

Today's best Sony Bravia X90L deal

Sony Bravia XR X90L 65-inch Google TV
Sony Bravia XR X90L 65-inch Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy

At its original price – $1,399 for this size – we awarded this superb Sony 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its impressive brightness, wide-ranging picture adjustments and sleek design. It's good for gaming with 4K 120Hz refresh rate, while a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner offers 4K broadcast support – and it has the impressive Sony Cognitive Processor XR that first appeared in Sony's highest-end TVs. It even has a custom HDR mode for PS5 games to make the most of the console. It's a very good TV at this discounted price.

View Deal

This is Sony's mid-range QLED TV with full-array local dimming for very impressive HDR performance. In our Sony X90L review, we said that it was "a great choice for movie viewing, [and] with 4K 120Hz and Dolby Vision gaming support, it’s also a fine option for gaming."

Picture quality on the X90L is a noticeable step up from its predecessor, the Sony X90K, and it delivers significantly higher brightness and better local dimming. It may from 2023 originally, but it's still a very high-quality TV with meticulous and natural pictures.

The sound system's pretty good too – and far better than almost any other mid-range TV. It also supports Acoustic Center Sync, so you can use your TV's speakers as part of a larger sound system with a Sony soundbar.

For gamers, there's 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming support via the two HDMI 2.1 connections – plus Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which are special modes for when the TV detects a PS5. That means this TV can proudly proclaim itself 'Perfect for PlayStation 5'.

Although the speakers in this TV work great, if I were you I'd use some of the savings here to get one of the best soundbars – it'll make a huge difference to your experience and it's the one upgrade I'd recommend for even the best TVs. You don't need a basic soundbar here in the way that some TVs cry out for one – but a big beefy home theater system is better for such a good-looking TV.

I'd also suggest taking a look at our guide to the best TV deals this month. This is quite a crowded part of the market now, with lots of big brands juking it out, and that means it's very much a buyer's market.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

