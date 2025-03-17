Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Best Buy's cutting the price of the rich and refined Sony X90L
We've seen a couple of price drops for the Sony Bravia XR X90L in the last few months, and one of the models has just dropped to its lowest ever price. The 65-inch X90L is $949.99 (was $1,199), a saving of $250 at Best Buy.
That's the lowest we've seen this TV listed for; the previous low was $998.
And it's not the only X90L discount Best Buy is currently offering. The 55-inch is down $300 to $849; the 75-inch drops $400 to $1,299; the 85-inch is down $500 to $1,599; and the massive 98-inch model gets a massive $1,700 off, taking its price down to $4,499. All those deals are available from the same Best Buy product page.
But it's the 65-inch model that I think sits in the sweet spot for most buyers: it's big but not too big, and it comes in comfortably under the $1,000 mark. I'd say that makes it a very good deal on a very good TV.
Today's best Sony Bravia X90L deal
At its original price – $1,399 for this size – we awarded this superb Sony 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising its impressive brightness, wide-ranging picture adjustments and sleek design. It's good for gaming with 4K 120Hz refresh rate, while a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner offers 4K broadcast support – and it has the impressive Sony Cognitive Processor XR that first appeared in Sony's highest-end TVs. It even has a custom HDR mode for PS5 games to make the most of the console. It's a very good TV at this discounted price.
This is Sony's mid-range QLED TV with full-array local dimming for very impressive HDR performance. In our Sony X90L review, we said that it was "a great choice for movie viewing, [and] with 4K 120Hz and Dolby Vision gaming support, it’s also a fine option for gaming."
Picture quality on the X90L is a noticeable step up from its predecessor, the Sony X90K, and it delivers significantly higher brightness and better local dimming. It may from 2023 originally, but it's still a very high-quality TV with meticulous and natural pictures.
The sound system's pretty good too – and far better than almost any other mid-range TV. It also supports Acoustic Center Sync, so you can use your TV's speakers as part of a larger sound system with a Sony soundbar.
For gamers, there's 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming support via the two HDMI 2.1 connections – plus Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which are special modes for when the TV detects a PS5. That means this TV can proudly proclaim itself 'Perfect for PlayStation 5'.
Although the speakers in this TV work great, if I were you I'd use some of the savings here to get one of the best soundbars – it'll make a huge difference to your experience and it's the one upgrade I'd recommend for even the best TVs. You don't need a basic soundbar here in the way that some TVs cry out for one – but a big beefy home theater system is better for such a good-looking TV.
I'd also suggest taking a look at our guide to the best TV deals this month. This is quite a crowded part of the market now, with lots of big brands juking it out, and that means it's very much a buyer's market.
