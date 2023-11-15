Samsung’s best-value QLED 4K TV has some giant Black Friday sales – here’s what I recommend

Black Friday is always a great time to get a brand new TV and this year's no different, with exciting deals showing up across the highly-rated Samsung range. One of the most tempting Black Friday TV deals I've seen so far is a great discount for its best-value Q80C.

The new QLED 4K TV was only released in June – we're still polishing up our review, which will go live on the site very soon – but the 65-inch has already been slashed from $1,399.99 to as low as $997.99 at Amazon in the US. In the UK, you can get the 55-inch Q80C for an incredible £753 at Amazon.

Today's best Samsung Q80C Black Friday TV deals

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

Samsung's QLED 4K TV may have been easily overlooked because of all the great mini-LED and QD-OLED sets launched this year, but at this record low price, it's hard to ignore. The Q80C has been steadily dropping in price since launching earlier this year but this is the lowest we've seen it so far. It's not clear whether further price cuts will be come in the next week so we wouldn't delay jumping on this saving. Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Q80C 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £789 now £753 at Amazon

55 inches is a popular size in the UK, and a TV of this quality for this price is just fantastic. It's a stunning TV with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming and natural motion in movies. You're getting outstanding 4K sharpness and detail, and plenty of brightness for daytime sports viewing. Other size: £1,049 for 65 inches at Amazon

While you may have expected the Q80C to be cheaper based on the fact that Samsung did not use its flagship screen technologies such as mini-LED or QD-OLED, instead opting for a QLED display with directly full array backlight, it was still fairly premium-priced when it launched. The set is priced to be more in the mid-range market but there's a lot of features such as Dolby Atmos, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ that are often shared with the best TVs that make it great value.

Our review is set to launch soon but to give you an idea how the picture quality performed, we said it "proves to be excellent, with its contrast, color, brightness and sharpness falling much less short of the efforts of Samsung’s more premium TVs than expected". If that's not enough to get your attention, then the four v2.1 HDMI ports, Neural Quantum Processor 4K image engine, and Samsung’s Q Symphony technology to make it work better with Samsung soundbars all definitely will.

As a mid-range TV balancing performance and price, other Black Friday deals are going to have a tough time beating this.

