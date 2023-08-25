Samsung’s arty 4K TV just got a Disney makeover – and it’s strictly for super-fans

If you're in love with both wall-mountable televisions that can double up as digital art displays, and the movies produced by the Disney company, then you just about might be able to justify the cost of a new special edition of Samsung's The Frame TV.

Disney is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and to mark the occasion, Samsung is rolling out The Frame-Disney 100 Edition – so at least the naming makes sense. It's available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch versions, and offers a 3840 x 2160 pixel, 100Hz QLED screen for all of your video content.

As with the standard version of The Frame, you can switch between a TV mode and an artwork mode, only this time there are 100 "special pieces of art from the Disney collection" included. Based on Samsung's promo images, these look like stills from a variety of well-known movies across the Disney portfolio.

One sticking point for potential buyers might be the price: at the time of writing we're seeing the 65-inch edition of the TV retailing for $2,199 / £1,999 (around AU$3,920) from Samsung itself. This is roughly around the price you'll pay for the normal, Disney-less version of the television too, but it's still a lot of money to part with.

Mickey Mouse remote

Besides the extra artwork, other Disney-related touches include a Disney 100 logo on the outer frame (see above) and on the loading screen, and the use of the "Disney 100 signature color" – which is platinum silver metal, apparently.

The remote control has been Disney-fied as well, with three of the buttons switched to a black color so that they sort of resemble the head and ears of Mickey Mouse. It's all a little tenuous, but if you really enjoy your Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content, you should like the pieces of art at least.

Samsung is certainly pretty pleased with its Frame-Disney 100 Edition, too. "These collaborations serve as an exciting way to spotlight The Frame's distinct features, which revolutionized how we use our screens and consume content," said Samsung Electronics exec Cheolgi Kim.

We're not sure "revolutionized" is the right word there, but we have been reasonably impressed with the multiple generations of The Frame that have appeared since the set first made its debut back in 2017. This is a limited edition run, so if the TV appeals, get your order in sooner rather than later.