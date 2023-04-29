Samsung's art-inspired Frame TV opts for aesthetic upgrade over hardware boost

Samsung has quietly launched the 2023 version of its Frame QLED (Quantum Light Emitting Diode) Smart TV line with the company closely adhering to the idea of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

The Frame series is a bit of an oddball in the realm of smart TVs as it has exclusive access to Samsung’s Art Store (opens in new tab), a subscription service where owners can purchase pieces of digital versions of famous artworks. These TVs double as decorative pieces and the 2023 rendition is no different (opens in new tab). Each display can be customized by installing magnetic wooden bezels onto its frame, or, as is the case with this year’s Frame, a metallic one sporting a Sand Gold finish (opens in new tab) for that extra pizzazz.

Beyond the aesthetic changes, the 2023 Frame is nearly identical to the 2022 model . You still get a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 60Hz. You still get all of the bells and whistles like HDR10 Plus , an Anti-Reflection matte screen to “reduce the effects of glare”, plus a motion sensor to “display [art] when you’re in the room”. And support for Quantum Dot technology for outputting vibrant colors is migrating over too.

Availability

At the time of this writing, the 2023 Frame TV is seeing a limited release. In the United States, you can purchase just the 32-inch model for $599; shipping out on May 1. Bezels are currently available for pre-order in wood only for $99.99 in three different colors: white, teak (which is a light brown), and dark brown. The Sand Gold metal bezel won’t be out until June 2023, so you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

For those in the United Kingdom, they have way more options. Interested buyers there can buy from six different sizes ranging from 32 inches (opens in new tab) to 85 inches (opens in new tab), except the 50-inch model. That one is unavailable at this time. Prices for the TVs start at £549. The metal bezels are indeed available in the UK (opens in new tab) except for the 32-inch Frame TV. If you want the metal option, you’ll need to purchase the 43-inch model or anything bigger. Prices for the decorative bezels start at £89. We should also mention the full range of Frame TVs is available in Germany but on Amazon instead (opens in new tab). Prices start at €685.

We asked Samsung if it has plans to expand the number of Frame TV sizes in the United States. Will the US get the full range or be stuck with the 32-inch screen? And whether or not there are plans for an international release. This story will be updated if we hear back.