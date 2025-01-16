Mega-sized Super Bowl TV deal – get an 86-inch LG 4K TV for a stunning price of $799.99

Who wouldn't want to watch the Super Bowl 59 on a gorgeous 86-inch display? Best Buy is helping make that dream come true with this incredible deal on LG's UT75 Series 4K TV. The retailer just dropped LG's 86-inch 4K smart TV to $799.99 (originally $1,099.99), which is a new record-low price and $100 cheaper than what we saw on Black Friday.



• Shop more TV deals at Best Buy



A solid choice from a reputable brand, LG's 2024 UT75 Series TV delivers a brilliant picture with enhanced brightness and theater-like sound thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor. The 86-inch display also features smart capabilities with WebOS 24, LG's game optimizer, and a dashboard with GeForce NOW for a seamless gaming experience and a slim, simple-to-mount design that is perfect for watching the Super Bowl.

Big-screen Super Bowl TV deal

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $799.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Today's offer on LG's 86-inch 4K TV is not only the lowest price we've ever seen but it's also one of the best deals I've seen on a display of this size.



I've listed more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals from around the web below, which include record-low prices from Amazon, Samsung and Walmart.

More of today's best Super Bowl TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $50 less on Cyber Monday, but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $629.99 at Samsung Samsung's pre-Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $629.99 - the same price we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,496.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a premium display for the Super Bowl, Best Buy has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,200 discount and only $100 more than the record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $549.99 at Samsung If you want to watch the game on a 70-inch display, this is a fantastic price on Samsung's DU7200 70-inch 4K smart TV for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 ahead of the Super Bowl. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

See more of today's best TV deals and if you're interested in a premium display, you can visit our OLED TV deals guide. You can also check out today's best Samsung promo codes for additional savings.