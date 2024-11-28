Hisense’s Black Friday TV deals are epic, including an award-winning big-screen bargain

Looking for a new TV this Black Friday? These Hisense 65-inch mini-LED TVs are some of the best bang for your buck Black Friday deals you'll find.

Right now, you can grab the Hisense 65-inch U8N at Amazon for $897.99 (was $1,499.99) - a whopping $620 off our pick for this year's best mid-range TV. There's also an excellent offer on the cheaper Hisense 65-inch U6N for $497.99 (was $698) at Amazon. We think this is a solid budget option, and for under $500 it's an even better deal.

Hisense 65-Inch U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon We love the Hisense U8N, and for $879.99 you won't find a better deal this Black Friday on a mid-range TV. It has a bold, vibrant picture with superb contrast and accurate details, plus loads of fantastic gaming features like 4K, 144Hx, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. At under $900, this is an excellent deal on this 65-inch mini-LED TV.

In TechRadar's Hisense U8N review, we praised the mini-LED TV for its awesome brightness, low reflection screen, and excellent price point. Considering this Black Friday 65-inch TV deal is $600 less than the list price, it makes it an even more compelling purchase for your living room.

Our Hisense U6N review praised the TV for its budget price and decent image quality, but we felt it was lacking a few bells and whistles. At under $500 though, we can see past the shortcomings and recommend this TV for its awesome value.

