Hisense’s Black Friday TV deals are epic, including an award-winning big-screen bargain

Hisense U8N prime day deal banner
(Image credit: Future)

Looking for a new TV this Black Friday? These Hisense 65-inch mini-LED TVs are some of the best bang for your buck Black Friday deals you'll find.

Right now, you can grab the Hisense 65-inch U8N at Amazon for $897.99 (was $1,499.99) - a whopping $620 off our pick for this year's best mid-range TV. There's also an excellent offer on the cheaper Hisense 65-inch U6N for $497.99 (was $698) at Amazon. We think this is a solid budget option, and for under $500 it's an even better deal.

Today's best Hisense TV deals

Hisense 65-Inch U8N Mini-LED TV
Hisense 65-Inch U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon

We love the Hisense U8N, and for $879.99 you won't find a better deal this Black Friday on a mid-range TV. It has a bold, vibrant picture with superb contrast and accurate details, plus loads of fantastic gaming features like 4K, 144Hx, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming.

At under $900, this is an excellent deal on this 65-inch mini-LED TV.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV
Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $698 now $497.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling 65-inch Hisense U6N 4K smart TV for just $497.99. A really decent price for a budget TV with mini-LED technology. We don't love the built-in speakers, but it's a solid budget TV with excellent image quality at a very fair price.

In TechRadar's Hisense U8N review, we praised the mini-LED TV for its awesome brightness, low reflection screen, and excellent price point. Considering this Black Friday 65-inch TV deal is $600 less than the list price, it makes it an even more compelling purchase for your living room.

Our Hisense U6N review praised the TV for its budget price and decent image quality, but we felt it was lacking a few bells and whistles. At under $500 though, we can see past the shortcomings and recommend this TV for its awesome value.

Combine one of these Hisense TVs with a Sonos Black Friday soundbar deal and you'll instantly upgrade your home entertainment system, just in time to watch Elf and get cozy under a blanket.

