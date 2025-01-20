Get Super Bowl ready with the excellent LG C3 OLED TV for a record-low price

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, you'll need a TV that matches the occasion. Why settle for less when you can get the LG C3 65-inch OLED TV at Amazon for $1,196.99 (was $1,499.99)? This is a return to the lowest-ever price for this still excellent previous-generation display and big enough to have all your family and friends join you for the special event.

The LG C3 OLED TV is a much-loved TechRadar favorite, having occupied a proud position as one of the best OLED TVs for a long time until the newer C4 took its place. The LG C3 is still an excellent mid-tier OLED TV, though, maintaining an incredible picture quality and strong gaming features, but doesn't include some of the bells and whistles found in its premium sibling.

Today's best LG C3 OLED TV deal

LG C3 Series 65-Inch: was $1,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Back to its lowest-ever price, the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV delivers outstanding picture quality thanks to self-lit pixels and integrated Dolby Vision. A Brightness Booster feature improves the brightness so even in a well-lit room it looks good – improving upon an issue some older OLED TVs can suffer from. Also, it’s huge so it’s going to look amazing in your living room for films, TV shows, gaming and sports. It's a smart buy while it's over $300 cheaper than the newer C4 while still offering a top-quality viewing experience.

In our LG C3 OLED review, we said it was a “picture-perfect TV for movies and gaming". While the LG C4 is now around, the LG C3 is still exceptional, providing great overall picture quality, an improved smart TV interface and extensive gaming features.

The C3 boasts bright and vivid colors that are only enhanced by Dolby Vision, while the Dolby Atmos-powered surround sound further immerses audiences. This 65-inch model stands out as a choice for a home theater or living room. As a plus, it integrates streaming subscriptions with its smart TV OS and gives access to 300 free LG Channels.

We also love the gaming features like the 0.1 ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for a smooth experience and for competitive games that need you to see every update in an instant. The LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer, and four HDMI 2.1 ports also add to the overall gamer-friendliness of the product.

If you want the latest tech, there are some great OLED TV deals but few are as good value as this one. You may want to upgrade your existing TV with one of the many soundbar deals happening as well.