Get a huge $1,000 saving on Samsung's stylish The Frame TV for Memorial Day

There's currently a huge discount on the stunning Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV thanks to the brand's Summer Sale - a retail event coinciding with the annual Memorial Day sales.

Right now, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV at Samsung for $1,999.99 (was $2,999.99). Previous discounts were available earlier this month for Mother’s Day but we didn’t see the price dip this low back then. The 33% saving is easily one of the best we've seen since Black Friday last year.

At this price, the The Frame is likely to be one of the best 75-inch TVs you can buy if you're looking for a TV that effortlessly blends into your surroundings. It features near non-existent bezels and a neat looking Art Mode any time you’re not watching. If aesthetics are important to you, this will be a great buy. Note that other sizes are also on sale if this featured 75-inch model is too big for your living room.

Today’s best Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV is a popular TV with its unique art-like aesthetic. It's design allows it to look like a classy picture frame hung on your wall when you're not using it as a TV. Its exceptional picture quality, QLED screen, and effective smart capabilities all make for a great TV at a very shrewd price right now. Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV $1,999.99 $1,599.99 Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV $4,299.99 $2,999.99

Samsung makes some of the best TVs with the Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV being a more innovative example of what it can produce. Today's discount at Samsung features the 2022 model, but when we reviewed the earlier 2021 model, we were impressed with its strong image quality and unique arty design.

Frustratingly, there’s still no Dolby Vision support here but otherwise, the Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED TV is a delightfully special TV that stands out from the crowd. If you want one that blends into your home well while still being huge, this is your best solution.

We’re counting on seeing a lot of Memorial Day TV sales over the coming days so if you’re not entirely sold on Samsung’s offering, there are other TV deals to consider.