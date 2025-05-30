EOFY 2025 TV sales and deals: crazy discounts on OLED, QLED and 75-inch screens

The EOFY sales are back in a big way in 2025, which means now is the perfect time to bag yourself a brand-new TV for a whole lot less. TV deals are usually one of the most popular categories whenever a major sale hits Australia, and this year that’s never been truer, with huge discounts on screens from LG, Samsung and Sony, to name a few.

And, right on cue, Australia's leading retailers are all offering serious discounts on some of the best TVs we've laid eyes on in the past couple of years. Whether you're looking for a mammoth 4K TV for your main room or a slightly smaller OLED for a dedicated movie space, you're sure to find a screen that fits the bill... and your budget.

With this in mind, I encourage anyone who's in the market for a new telly to seriously consider the deals listed on this page, because these sale prices won't be around for long. You can check out the best EOFY 2025 TV sales we've found so far below!

Retailers offering EOFY TV deals

Below you can find a list of brands and retailers with EOFY deals and discounts on TVs, so you can easily browse their full selections. You can also check out some of my favourite standout deals further down the page.

Best EOFY TV deals

LG

It’s no secret that LG makes some of the best OLED TVs, with its latest flagship release, the LG G5, upending what we thought was possible from an OLED panel. And for EOFY, it’s received some incredible discounts of up to AU$1,004, depending on screen size.

Sony

Sony doesn’t tend to follow the same annual launch cycle as most other brands, instead spreading its new releases out over two or three years at least. When you consider the quality of Sony TVs, it’s not hard to see why. Why fix something that isn’t broken?

Samsung

Samsung is always going to be a popular brand for anyone looking to elevate their home TV viewing experience due to its excellent innovations, such as its anti-glare technology which virtually eliminates all reflections.

Some purists may prefer the glossy look of other screens (I have to say I’m included in that group), but if you typically watch your favourite content in a bright room, Samsung’s screens, such as the S95F, will be your best friend.

Samsung S95F: at JB Hi-Fi The S95F improves upon the also-excellent S95D, by not only upgrading the anti-glare technology, but boosting black levels in the process (the previous model could suffer occasionally with a loss in shadow detail). The result is a spectacular screen that would suit most bright Australian homes well. Available sizes and best prices: • 65-inch: AU$5,295 AU$3,495 at JB Hi-Fi

Hisense

Hisense continuously proves that you don’t need to spend huge money to get a fantastic screen. The company’s U8N is still holding a spot in our list of the best TVs as our favourite mid-range option – a designation based more on price than performance. But, for EOFY, I’ve found something a little different that may just knock your socks off.

Hisense C2 Ultra: at Appliances Online Have you ever considered adding a projector to your home? Well the Hisense C2 Ultra is a mighty fine choice. I’m currently in the process of reviewing this little model for TechRadar and my initial impressions are nothing short of outstanding. It serves up terrific colours and brightness and its built-in sound system is more powerful than I would have initially thought. Best price: • AU$4,499 AU$3,993 at Appliances Online

Be sure to check out the latest EOFY deals as soon as they drop in our dedicated guide.