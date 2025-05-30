EOFY 2025 TV sales and deals: crazy discounts on OLED, QLED and 75-inch screens
Tax time is here, and we’ve found some serious TV bargains from all the major brands
The EOFY sales are back in a big way in 2025, which means now is the perfect time to bag yourself a brand-new TV for a whole lot less. TV deals are usually one of the most popular categories whenever a major sale hits Australia, and this year that’s never been truer, with huge discounts on screens from LG, Samsung and Sony, to name a few.
And, right on cue, Australia's leading retailers are all offering serious discounts on some of the best TVs we've laid eyes on in the past couple of years. Whether you're looking for a mammoth 4K TV for your main room or a slightly smaller OLED for a dedicated movie space, you're sure to find a screen that fits the bill... and your budget.
With this in mind, I encourage anyone who's in the market for a new telly to seriously consider the deals listed on this page, because these sale prices won't be around for long. You can check out the best EOFY 2025 TV sales we've found so far below!
Retailers offering EOFY TV deals
Below you can find a list of brands and retailers with EOFY deals and discounts on TVs, so you can easily browse their full selections. You can also check out some of my favourite standout deals further down the page.
- Appliance Central: huge selection of brands and models at great prices
- Appliances Online: massive savings and a price match promise
- JB Hi-Fi: discounts on the biggest brands with in-store collection
- LG: savings on top OLED screens from 2025 and 2024
- Samsung: direct savings on top-rated models
- The Good Guys: deals on Hisense, TCL, Sony and more
Best EOFY TV deals
LG
It’s no secret that LG makes some of the best OLED TVs, with its latest flagship release, the LG G5, upending what we thought was possible from an OLED panel. And for EOFY, it’s received some incredible discounts of up to AU$1,004, depending on screen size.
The G5 is without a doubt the jewel in LG’s TV crown right now, delivering insane brightness for an OLED screen, made possible by a new four-stack panel. Colours are sensational and its anti-reflective properties have been improved even further. It’s an excellent choice for gamers, too. It really is one of the best TVs available right now.
Available sizes and best prices:
• 55-inch: AU$4,199 AU$3,895 at The Good Guys
• 65-inch: AU$5,299 AU$4,695 at The Good Guys
• 77-inch: AU$7,999 AU$6,995 at The Good Guys
• 83-inch: AU$9,999 AU$8,995 at The Good Guys
Other stores:
The C4 was one of the greatest screens to be released in 2024, offering an ideal combination of performance and price. While it may have now been superseded by the C5, the jump in quality isn’t as vast as, say, the LG G4 to the G5. That means it still holds its own this year, and you now pick it up for some seriously low prices. However, stock only appears to be available for the 48 and 77-inch models.
Available sizes and best prices:
• 48-inch: AU$2,499 AU$1,588 at Appliance Central
• 77-inch: AU$5,999 AU$3,935 at Appliance Central
Other stores:
Sony
Sony doesn’t tend to follow the same annual launch cycle as most other brands, instead spreading its new releases out over two or three years at least. When you consider the quality of Sony TVs, it’s not hard to see why. Why fix something that isn’t broken?
I wrote the Sony Bravia 8 review for TechRadar and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with it. It’s capable of delivering fantastic, natural colours. And, despite not benefiting from any fancy brightness-boosting technology, it can still hold up well even in rooms with a decent amount of light. Plus, it’s built-in sound eclipses anything I’ve personally heard from another TV brand.
Available sizes and best prices:
• 55-inch: AU$3,495 AU$2,495 at JB Hi-Fi
• 65-inch: AU$4,495 AU$2,995 at JB Hi-Fi
Other stores:
If you want a bright TV, you can’t look past the Sony Bravia 9. It’s a true master of its craft, capable of producing stunning colours, insane brightness and thanks to a new processor for this model, it exerts expert control over images.
Available sizes and best prices:
• 75-inch: AU$6,995 AU$5,295 at JB Hi-Fi
• 85-inch: AU$7,995 AU$5,995 at JB Hi-Fi
Samsung
Samsung is always going to be a popular brand for anyone looking to elevate their home TV viewing experience due to its excellent innovations, such as its anti-glare technology which virtually eliminates all reflections.
Some purists may prefer the glossy look of other screens (I have to say I’m included in that group), but if you typically watch your favourite content in a bright room, Samsung’s screens, such as the S95F, will be your best friend.
The S95F improves upon the also-excellent S95D, by not only upgrading the anti-glare technology, but boosting black levels in the process (the previous model could suffer occasionally with a loss in shadow detail). The result is a spectacular screen that would suit most bright Australian homes well.
Available sizes and best prices:
• 65-inch: AU$5,295 AU$3,495 at JB Hi-Fi
Hisense
Hisense continuously proves that you don’t need to spend huge money to get a fantastic screen. The company’s U8N is still holding a spot in our list of the best TVs as our favourite mid-range option – a designation based more on price than performance. But, for EOFY, I’ve found something a little different that may just knock your socks off.
Have you ever considered adding a projector to your home? Well the Hisense C2 Ultra is a mighty fine choice. I’m currently in the process of reviewing this little model for TechRadar and my initial impressions are nothing short of outstanding. It serves up terrific colours and brightness and its built-in sound system is more powerful than I would have initially thought.
Best price:
• AU$4,499 AU$3,993 at Appliances Online
Be sure to check out the latest EOFY deals as soon as they drop in our dedicated guide.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.