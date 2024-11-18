Don't wait until Black Friday – Samsung's best cheap QLED TV just hit a record-low price at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a cheap, great quality TV among all the early Black Friday deals then this deal might be for you. You can get the 55-inch Samsung Q60D QLED TV for a record-low price of $497.99 (was $797.99) at Amazon US if you're in the US – and if you're in the UK, the 55-inch Samsung Q60D QLED TV is available for a lowest-ever price of £507 (was £749) at Amazon UK.

The Samsung Q60D is a great TV for those looking for a budget bargain, offering bright, colorful and contrast-rich picture thanks to its QLED panel and Dual LED tech, plus a great range of smart features and a sleek design you don't often see in a cheap TV.

Today's best Samsung Q60D deals

Samsung 55-inch Q60D QLED TV : was $797.99 now $497.99 at Amazon US The Samsung Q60D delivers a great range of features and good overall picture quality at a cheap price. Its QLED panel delivers bright, vibrant pictures while 'Dual LED' tech improves contrast. Its Tizen smart TV platform provides access to all the latest apps and it has a trim, sleek design giving it a more premium look. If you want a cheap TV that delivers more than other budget LED models, the Q60D is a top choice and this deal takes it to below $500 for a 55-inch size, which is a record-low at this size for this model.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D QLED TV : was £749 now £507 at Amazon UK Samsung's entry-level QLED TV, the Samsung Q60D, delivers contrast-rich and bright, colorful picture quality thanks to its combination of QLED panel and 'Dual LED' tech. It also comes in a sleek, light and trim frame that's rare on sets at this price. It also has a great range of smart features including Samsung's Tizen smart TV interface and SmartThings platform. This deal takes the 55-inch model to a record-low of £507, a great offer for a QLED TV in a 55-inch size.

In my Samsung Q60D review, I praised its vibrant but natural colors, and its strong contrast, with surprisingly good black levels. But my main praise was in the realism of its textures, saying "Detail is where the Q60D shines, with crisp textures serving as the Q60D’s best aspect." While it isn't all perfect as motion can be a bit inconsistent and shadow detail isn't perfect, at this price, the Samsung Q60D does a fine job and will best most cheap LEDs in the same price bracket.

While the Q60D lacks the gaming features found in the best gaming TVs, I still found it to be solid for gaming, with Auto Low Latency Mode and Samsung's Gaming Hub, which enables access to a ton of cloud gaming apps such as Xbox, Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now and more. Plus, it has an ultra-low 9.6ms input lag time for seamless, smooth gameplay.

The Q60D also has a premium design for the price, with a slim profile, a near bezel-less screen and Samsung's SolarCell remote. It sound isn't the best so I'd recommend one of the best soundbars to go with it, but the money you're saving thanks to this deal should more than cover a budget soundbar upgrade.

