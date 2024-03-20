Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED is our favourite cheap TV and it just had its price slashed at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED was easily one of the best TVs we tested in 2023 for its budget-friendly price. The cheap set delivers a bright, colourful picture, solid gaming performance and comes in a range of sizes.

But its value just got even better with discounts across all sizes as part of the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale. The most exciting deal is for the popular 55-inch Amazon Omni QLED, which is discounted by £250 to £499.99 (was £749.99) at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6LDKGH%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_ot_c2_x_7_t%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £749.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED gives great picture quality with plenty of HDR support including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive support, good gaming features and performance including Dolby Vision gaming and a variety of sizes And this Spring Deals Day discount at Amazon saves you £250 off the 55-inch set. There's also discounts across all sizes from 43-65-inch, two of which we've highlighted below. Other sizes: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N74TZPP%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_ot_c2_x_7_t%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">43-inch: £319.99, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Famazon-fire-tv-55-omni-qled-series-4k-uhd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6RZB35%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_ot_c2_x_7_t%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">65-inch: £749.99

In our review of the Amazon Omni QLED, we said its "picture excels for its budget price", citing the surprisingly detailed and natural textures and bright colours. We also found it performed well with daytime sequences in movies and TV shows, which makes it very adaptable for different viewing environments.

It may be missing a few key gaming features such as 120Hz, but at this price you're unlikely to find it elsewhere. What the Amazon Omni QLED does well though is deliver excellent gaming performance at 60Hz, where graphically intense gaming still feels smooth and responsive. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming, VRR and ALLM to add to its surprisingly solid list of gaming features.

More Amazon Spring Deals Day TV offers

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09N6YL3Y4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

An extremely popular invite-only deal at Amazon over Black Friday dropped this TV to £149 but there's no chance of that coming back soon. For now, then, this is a good price outside of that extreme scenario. The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away.

Samsung 65-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Inch-QN90C-QLED-Smart%2Fdp%2FB0BX76N78X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,799 now £829 at Amazon

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at this deal price in the Amazon Spring Sale. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Samsung QN90C TV review, we found it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low input lag.