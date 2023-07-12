Act now! Sony’s 4K Blu-ray player is $100 off in this perfect Prime Day deal

There are few things that are truly important in life – think about it for a moment and you’ll easily come up with your list. Near the top of my list is Blu-ray discs, which are a lot more fun to collect and play than buying movies online or streaming them from apps.

Of course, to play Blu-ray discs, you’ll want to own one of the best 4K Blu-ray players. What’s that? You don’t own a 4K Blu-ray player? Instead of conveying my extreme shock over that revelation, I’m going to instead point you towards this excellent Prime Day deal on Sony’s UBP-X700M.

The X700M normally sells for $279.99, but is available now at Amazon for $178 – a discount greater than $100. That’s a very good price for a player that features dual HDMI outputs, including a dedicated audio-only port to connect to a receiver or soundbar. Beyond that, the Sony X700M supports playback of 4K discs with Dolby Vision HDR and also does 3D – something you’ll need when you eventually score that new Avatar: Way of Water 3D Blu-ray.

This great Sony Prime Day deal could be your last chance to get a cheap 4K Blu-ray player

Sony UBP-X700M 4K Blu-ray player: was $279.99 now $178 at Amazon

Sony’s X700M is $102 off in this Prime Day deal. Although it’s sold for less before, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in 2023, and that could be an indication of dwindling inventory for this affordable 4K Blu-ray player. The X700M supports Dolby Vision HDR, 3D playback, and can also handle audiophile SACD format discs and regular CDs. It even comes with a free HDMI cable. Cheap 4K Blu-ray players are becoming incredibly rare, so don’t miss out on this deal!

While the Blu-ray disc format continues to enjoy broad support from Hollywood and independent studios alike, major electronics makers have basically stopped making new players. Of the models that are still available, most are expensive high-end players designed to also play audiophile formats like SACD.

In contrast to those players, the Sony X700M is affordable, now even more so with this limited time deal. And while it omits some of the features you’ll find on more premium models – specifically, analog audio outputs – it can play SACD discs along with 4K and regular Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs. Not too shabby for a $178 (during Prime Day sales) machine!

The X700M has been around for a few years, and it’s likely to be the last 4K Blu-ray player Sony will make. It’s also likely to be the last inexpensive 4K Blu-ray player you’ll be able to buy. I hope I’ve managed to communicate the urgency of this situation. You know what to do.