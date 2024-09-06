Today only: get a portable and powerful MSI gaming laptop for under $1,000

We love gaming laptops that feature all the latest hardware and the biggest displays like the MSI Titan 18 HX, but they do tend to be big, bulky, and lacking portability. Today's laptop deal solves all those problems by being thin, lightweight, and perfect for carrying around. It's the MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1,499.99).

This is only a one-day sale though, so you'll have to be quick. The laptop has a perfect blend of portability and performance so if you love gaming on the go, then there aren't many better options. Grab one of the best thin and light gaming laptops for under $1,000.

Excellent 14-inch gaming laptop deal

MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

This lightweight and portable gaming laptop from MSI blends power from Intel and Nvidia with great design principles. It will sit equally well on your desk at home as it will on the table in a coffee shop. If you need a laptop that you can take with you wherever you go while still maximizing performance, the Stealth 14 is a great laptop to buy.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

The MSI Stealth 14 gaming laptop not only looks like a cracking gaming laptop but it also performs like one too. The excellent Intel 13th Generation Core i7 CPU is paired with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU to provide outstanding performance day in and day out.

CPU and GPU performance is backed up by 16 GB of RAM, which allows for advanced gaming, professional performance, and the ability to handle a range of demanding applications such as Photoshop.

It's 14-inch portability makes it ideal for hybrid workers who want to unwind in the evening by playing their favorite game. It's ultra-light at 3.75 lbs and ultra-thin at 0.75 inches. Slip it straight into your bag and you're away.

We have a wide range of cheap gaming laptop deals that compete with the discounted MSI Stealth 14. Not everyone is into gaming though and if you want something that is better across the board, then head over to our laptop deals page.