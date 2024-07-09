This is not a drill: Apple AirPods Max are down to just $399 – all colors except green!

Let's not mess around: you'll almost certainly have heard of the Apple AirPods Max, Apple's first (and only) premium headphones – and you'll know that usually, they're $549. Only today, they're just $399 in all colorways except green at Amazon!

To be crystal clear: the AirPods Max have never hit a price this low, until today. We saw them briefly slashed to $429 way back in August 2022 (and then to $449 during Black Friday, last November) but this? This is unheard of. It's one of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals live now and emphatically one of the best Amazon Prime Day headphones deals going – and Prime Day proper isn't until July 16 and 17!

A saving of 27% at Amazon is always a good feeling, but this huge discount on Apple's most aspirational, active adaptive noise-cancelling, head-tracked spatial audio toting, premium over-ears is a joy unlike many others. Run!

The early Prime Day AirPods Max deal you can't miss

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Max are down to their lowest price ever, thanks to this never-before-seen deal at Amazon! The near enough $150 discount on the MSRP makes these elite cans more affordable – and there's no catch unless you were desperate for the green colorway, which is the only pair still hovering at $479. This is the full unadulterated Apple AirPods Max experience. Dolby Atmos sound makes them exceptionally good for listening to movies privately, while they also block out environmental noises around you.

The Apple AirPods Max are still Apple’s most premium headphones. In our Apple AirPods Max review, we noted that despite their now relative age (having launched in December 2020) they're still sitting pretty among the best-sounding headphones we’ve ever tested and are easily the best noise-cancelling headphones around for Apple users.

The sound quality is nothing short of remarkable, with an open and beautifully neutral, layered soundstage. If you own an Apple iPhone or iPad, spatial audio provides an immersive, head-tracked option, too.

These are truly some of the best headphones around. Could this extra-special discount mean the hotly anticipated AirPods Max 2 aren't far from launch? Possibly. But what of it? The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones have since entered the flagship fray and although they sound very good and cost a little less, this is premium Apple territory – to wear these is to feel extra special.

The AirPods Max are unlike any other elite headphone, there's a classy quality to them that cannot be matched, in my humble opinion. At this price, they'll still make you very happy indeed. That said, if you're after Apple's in-ear designs, our dedicated Prime Day AirPods deals roundup is the place to go. Good luck!

