The latest 2024 HP Spectre x360 just received a massive $500 price cut

The latest HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to its lowest price yet. Right now, you can get this stunning premium machine from the official HP site for $970 thanks to a massive $500 price cut.

The 2024 HP Spectre x360 comes equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU and OLED display. The Ultra chipset rivals Intel's 13th gen i7 family, making it a competent alternative for the 2-in-1 laptop. Its 14-inch OLED screen supports bright, colorful displays that rival the picture quality of flatscreen TVs. These features packaged together in a portable device that costs under $1,000 make it a tempting buy.

Today's best HP Spectre x360 deal

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14t-eu000: was $1,450 now $970 at HP

The HP Spectre x360 is a convertible laptop that can work as both a laptop and a tablet. Its powerful Intel Core Ultra 5 125H chipset and bright, colorful OLED screen make it a steal for anyone looking for these luxury features at under $1,000. You can customize its default build to change its color, add more storage, upgrade its CPU, and more.

The default HP Spectre x360 build includes a modest 512 GB of storage space and runs on 16 GB of RAM, enough to handle most apps without sluggish performance. Sahara Silver is its cheapest color option, but you can also change it to Nightfall Black or Slate Blue for only $20 more. If you'd prefer to beef up the built-in specs, you can do so with the customization option for an additional price. Either way, you'll still get a sizeable discount.

TechRadar hasn't reviewed the latest HP Spectre x360, but we positively reviewed previous iterations for many years. Our latest review is for the HP Spectre x360 (2022). If you're interested in other HP laptops, also take a look at our list of best HP laptops that we've seen and tested.