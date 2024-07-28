Samsung’s most cohesive iPad rival to date drops in price by 36%

The iPad has ruled the tablet roost ever since it came into existence. Other competitors have come and gone but very few have managed to hit the same heights. Samsung has arguably done the best by creating an impressive, well-rounded tablet that has proven to be a worthy iPad competitor. The tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and it's on sale at Amazon for $209.99 (was $329.99)

The 36% drop in price brings it to within $10 of its lowest ever price but at $209.99 this is still an incredibly good deal. The deal also includes the amazing S Pen for creatives who want to push their tablet to the limit.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $329.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

One of the closest competitors to the Apple iPad has dropped in price by $120 thanks to this deal at Amazon. The deal is unlikely to be around for long so if you're on the lookout for a great tablet, then definitely add this one to your list of favorites. The tablet deal also comes with the beautifully designed and incredibly useful S pen.

Everything about this device seems like it's been designed to tempt potential buyers from the iOS ecosystem to the Android tablet one. Despite many Android tablets being labelled iPad competitors, our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review found there to be good merits to the claim. The size of the screen and the price it retails at are just two examples that position it very closely to Apple's alternative.

Despite not being listed as one of our best tablets it has a lot to commend it. The key feature is that it comes with an S Pen styles which makes it perfect for doodling, note taking, and annotating. The fact that you have to pay extra for an Apple Pencil is another reason to go for Samsung instead.

The device is also incredible durable with a solid and sturdy case that will withstand most of what you can throw at it. The inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack, which isn’t a guaranteed feature in tablets, will be appreciated by many too.

We have other budget tablets that we've reviewed and compiled into a guide to help you make an informed choice. There are great deals on other Samsung and Amazon devices but if it's an Apple tablet you're after, though, have a look at all of our best iPads.