Runners, listen up – the Shokz OpenRun Pro are back to their Black Friday price
The safest way to run while listening to music or podcasts
If you’re an avid runner, the headphone deals you need may be a little different from those relaxing at home. Crucially, the best bone conduction headphones are a huge deal for allowing you to hear what’s going on around you. Today, you can buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro at Best Buy for $99.99 (was $159.99) and they’ll enhance your running experience massively.
As a casual runner and avid headphones fan, I was impressed with my time with bone conduction headphones and I can only imagine the Shokz OpenRun Pro being an even better time. They offer an open-ear design so you can hear any traffic or other important noises around you while still letting you focus on your music. Magic? A little bit. It’s impressive how well conducting sound through the bones of your face can go.
Today's best bone conduction headphones deal
The Shokz OpenRun Pro are incredibly lightweight to wear with a secure fit that holds them in place no matter how fast or intense your run or workout may be. There’s 10 hours of battery life with a five-minute charge giving back 1.5 hours for those last-minute sessions. They’re impressively bassy too which will suit your workout playlist and you can now get them back at their Black Friday price.
Runners and active people may be eyeing up the best waterproof headphones or the best open-ear headphones but it’s hard to compete with bone conduction technology. An avid runner on our team went on their first run with bone conduction headphones and was converted.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro previously featured on our look at the best running headphones for good reason before being overtaken by the latest model.
As our Shokz OpenRun Pro review puts it, these “are the best-sounding bone conduction headphones we’ve tested” with no need to “make big compromises on audio quality” here. It’s easy when running to zone out and potentially endanger yourself by not paying attention to environmental threats, so these headphones help counteract that by ensuring you can hear what’s going on.
If you want something more conventional which may suit home listening better, there are Beats headphone deals going on along with many AirPods deals. I refuse to ever forget my favorite headphones either so take a look at the Sony WH-1000XM4 deals happening.
