5 trailblazing tech reviews of the week: Nothing's stylish, affordable flagship and why you should buy AMD's new graphics card over Nvidia's

As is often the case in the week following an Apple launch event, the TechRadar reviews team has been absolutely inundated with reviews this week. We were blessed with three Apple releases – including the predicted MacBook Air M4 and the shock of that new Mac Studio with M3 Ultra chip. But our testing suite also received a smattering of other exciting tech to put through its paces.

Naturally, we're sure you're itching to hear how the MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) and Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3 (2025) stack up. Well, you can read about their high-octane performance and sleek design below. But we also have plenty of other stellar tech to talk about this week, including Sennheiser's new affordable, audiophile-pleasing open-backed headphones and Philips' gorgeous, sensational sounding new premium OLED TV.

(Image credit: Future)

At last. The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch has received the brand's new chip. While it feels like the Air line is relatively late to the M4 party, receiving the powerful Apple silicon after the MacBook Pro, the iMac and even the Mac mini, it's still important to not understate what a step forward this is for the MacBook Air. It absolutely secures its place as the best laptop for most people. While you might not need to immediately upgrade if you bought the previous MacBook Air (M3), for owners of older models and newcomers to Apple laptops, it will offer a serious performance boost. Not only that but it's also had an actual price cut, starting at $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,099, compared to its predecessor's $1,299 / £1,399 / AU$2,199. Now that's a bargain. For Excellent performance

New, lower price

Silent design Against No need to upgrade from M3

No Wi-Fi 7

Reviewed by Reviewed by Matt Hanson Managing Editor, Core Tech "The latest MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) offers cutting-edge Apple silicon, with some great features, a brilliant thin and light design and some of the best speakers you'll find in a laptop." Read Matt's full Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M4) review.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Less than 12 months have passed since the iPad Air last received an upgrade with the launch of the iPad Air (M2). So what's new with the iPad Air 11-inch (M3)? At first glance, not a lot: it features the same design, the same display, even the same colorways. But it's under the hood where the main change has taken placed. As the name suggests, the biggest change here is the iPad Air has received upgraded Apple silicon, leveling up to the M3 chipset. This has made it lightning fast – while it can't quite keep pace with the iPad Pro M4, it's still plenty powerful enough to make short work of video editing or AAA gaming. It adds a serious speed boost to what was already one of the best tablets you can buy. For M3 chip provides plenty of power

Vibrant screen

Strong battery life and audio Against Still no ProMotion display

No major changes to design

Reviewed by Reviewed by Jacob Krol US Managing Editor News "Apple hasn’t changed a whole lot with the iPad Air with M3, but it didn't really have to. The upgrade to Apple’s more powerful M3 chip from the M2 sets the new Air up to be a capable performer for a good few years, and it's paired with the same excellent screen as last year’s model, impressive battery life and great audio." Read Jacob's full Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3 (2025) review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Philips OLED+959 is a premium OLED TV that offers a truly unique viewing experience. Its gorgeous picture offers deep blacks and fantastic contrast levels, as well as serving up colors that are rich and vibrant enough to rival any of the best OLED TVs. Its improved Ambilight Plus backlighting adds to this impact, although this is sometimes too cluttered for its own good. But the real surprise is the sound. Its built-in 5.1.2 channel system offers such lively, detailed and immersive sound that it matches many of the best soundbars in terms of performance, even providing a convincing Dolby Atmos height effect. Couple in a comprehensive suite of current gaming features and this is a compelling purchase for any living room. For Excellent picture quality

Powerful, immersive sound

Great gaming features Against Pricey compared to rivals

Ambilight Plus can be too busy

Awkward TV stand

Reviewed by Reviewed by James Davidson TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment "An incredible OLED TV with stunning picture quality, a built-in sound system that rivals top-end soundbars, and great gaming features. However, it's held back from true greatness by a busy new Ambilight system, a cumbersome design, and a high price." Read James's full Philips OLED+959 review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Sennheiser HD 505 are a great addition to the brand's range of (semi-)affordable headphones. Their open-back design means they sound open and have a broad, expressive soundstage. On top of that, their tonal balance is perfectly weighted – despite perhaps not having the kind of deep sub diehard bass fans will be thirsting for – and they have plenty of dynamic headroom to handle substantial shifts in volume. When it comes to their design, they're light and comfortable enough that you'll happily be able to settle in for lengthy listening sessions. They don't necessarily have the luxe feel of some of the best wired headphones though and they're far from your only option – they have several excellent competitors at a very similar price. For Brisk, detailed and entertaining sound

Don’t leak sound as bad as some rivals

Comfortable and easy to wear Against Lack low-frequency substance

Don’t feel especially ‘premium’

Some cable options wouldn’t go amiss

Reviewed by Reviewed by Simon Lucas Contributing Writer "As an object lesson in what (reasonably) affordable open-backed headphones can do for your listening pleasure, the Sennheiser HD 505 are pretty admirable." Read Simon's full Sennheiser HD 505 review.

(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) is an undeniably premium, pro-level desktop computer that continues to build on its predecessors' dual identities in a satisfying way. First of all, it offers staggering speed. Coming either with the M4 Max or the confusingly named but even more powerful M3 Ultra chipset, it offers astounding performance, of the kind you're unlikely to need unless you're running a large-scale 3D animation operation. Despite this, its design remains as sleek and compact as ever. Measuring just 3.7 x 7.7 x 7.7 inches (9.5 x 19.7 x 19.7cm) and a weighing from just at 6.1lbs / 2.74kg, it's a studio production powerhouse that you can easily sling in a backpack. While you may never strictly need it and it's not upgradeable once it's configured, it still offers more power per pound than you'll get from any of the other best computers. For Incredible performance

Compact and stylish design

Quiet Against Not upgradable

Expensive

No Wi-Fi 7

Reviewed by Reviewed by Matt Hanson Managing Editor, Core Tech "The new Mac Studio won't be for everyone due to the kind of power it offers, not to mention its price, but if you're after a compact workstation that offers professional-grade performance then there really is no competition." Read Matt's full Apple Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) review.