Post-Prime Day deal: the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 6 is on sale for $119 at Amazon

Take a look at the best fitness trackers, and you’ll see that Fitbit is regularly featured. Crucially, its wearables tend to be more affordable while also being easy to use, whether you have an iPhone or Android phone. This is definitely the case for the Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon, which has dropped to $119.95 (was $159.95).

This is one of the best Fitbit deals we’ve seen in a little while, and even though it may not be one of our best smartwatches, it’s still a tempting proposition for anyone seeking one of the best Fitbits at a new record-low price.

Post Prime Day deal: Fitbit Charge 6

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $119.95 at Amazon

A 25% drop in price for the Fitbit Charge 6 gives customers a $40 discount on this high-performing fitness tracker. With the device, you'll get 6 months of Premium membership, built-in GPS, and a tonne of health tools to help you get in better shape. The band comes in either obsidian or black with a one-size-fits-all band.

The fitness tracker is small, light, and completely unobtrusive. You might think it would lack features, but the Fitbit Charge 6 is Fitbit’s most advanced band-style fitness tracker. It has more features than the Fitbit Luxe and even a few extras that the Fitbit Versa 4 lacks. Even though we only gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars in our Fitbit Charge 6 review, there's still a lot to love about this device.

With built-in GPS, you can leave your phone behind while exercising, an essential feature of premium fitness trackers. It also boasts an ECG monitor, which checks for signs of heart problems. Whether you want this level of feedback or not, only you can decide.

If a smartwatch is what you need, there are other smartwatch deals around. If your budget is higher, there are Garmin deals for the ultimate in sporting prowess.