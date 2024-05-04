ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories, from Netflix enraging users to the Rabbit R1 disappointing all of us

Happy Star Wars Day to those who celebrate! But even on these most nerdy of holidays, the tech world moves so fast it's like it's jumped to Hyperspace.

If you've lost track of the top stories this week we're here with our trusty lightsaber to cut through the noise so you can get caught up on the most important tech news of the past seven days from Netflix, Rabbit R1, DJI, and Apple.

Speaking of, be sure to head back here on Tuesday, May 7, to read about all the latest hardware announcements from the Apple event. And return next Saturday for another ICYMI news round-up.

7. Apple teased “a different kind of Apple event”

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple’s May 7 ‘Let Loose’ event is just around the corner, and while we’re all but certain to see new iPads – specifically the iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Air 6 – unveiled next week, there could be a surprise or two.

In social media posts, Apple has described its upcoming showcase as “a different kind of Apple event,” which has got us thinking about how this iPad-centric reveal might differ from previous Apple events we’ve tuned into.

There are some obvious but boring conclusions to draw here, like the fact that this ‘Let Loose’ event is being held slightly earlier than other Apple events – proceedings are due to kick off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, which is May 8 at 12am AEST in Australia – but we’re hoping Apple justifies its own hype with a more exciting revelation (perhaps we’ll get a sneak peak at the company’s long-awaited generative AI software?).

6. Netflix started its Basic tier retirement

(Image credit: Thomas Trutschel)

Oh, Netflix, you just can’t help yourself, can you? Three months after the streaming titan hinted that it would start to phase out its Basic tier subscription – starting with the UK and Canada – it’s pressing ahead with the unpopular plan. Indeed, Netflix users in the aforementioned nations have reacted angrily to the Basic plan’s removal in June, with many threatening to subsequently close their accounts.

Other countries, including the US, aren’t affected yet. But, with a global rollout likely to happen, we suggest you work through your watchlist of the best Netflix shows, best Netflix movies, and best Netflix documentaries ASAP. Otherwise, you might have to start paying extra or be subjected to ads when you're automatically switched over from the Basic tier to the Standard with Ads one, if you want to watch them on the world’s best streaming service.

Read more: Angry Netflix fans threaten to leave over permanent Basic tier removal

5. The Rabbit R1 disappointed us

(Image credit: Rabbit)

Welcome to the very disappointing age of personal AI devices. First there was Humane AI, a wearable AI Pin that was slammed by most major tech critics. Following fast on its heels was Rabbit R1, a far more adorable pocket-sized AI companion that at least has a screen.

Sadly, that’s the kindest thing we can say about it at the moment. This is a bright orange device that is supposed to bridge the gap between intention and action without the need to navigate various apps. In reality, it’s an odd little box with an awful analog scroll wheel, inconsistent performance, and an average LLM. As far as we can tell, it does nothing your iPhone with the Microsoft Copilot app installed on it can’t do, and the marquee item – accessing app features without using apps – often doesn’t work. To make matters worse, there are now claims that the Rabbit OS is little more than an Android app. That may be so, but it’s definitely not the handset's biggest problem, At least it only costs $199.

Read more: Rabbit denies that the Rabbit R1 is just an Android app

4. The DJI Mini 4K landed on Amazon

(Image credit: DJI)

A potential DJI ban in the US aside, life just got harder for DJI rivals that make beginner-level drones after the launch of the Mini 4K.

It’s DJI’s cheapest-ever drone to shoot 4K video and it costs less than $300 / £270 which is an absolute bargain. With much the same hardware as the Mini 2 SE, the Mini 4K is ideal for beginners with easy flight moves, tutorials in the Fly App, a foldable sub-250g design, 31-minute flight time, downward object sensing, and Level-5 wind resistance.

Where it improves on the 2.7K video-equipped Mini 2 SE is higher resolution video, higher bit rates, and a 2x digital zoom. DJI’s cheapest drone just got more powerful and we expect it to be very popular.

Read more: DJI Mini 4K quietly lands on Amazon for beginners who need a drone

3. The Arc browser came for Chrome's lunch

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

The Arc browser finally came to Windows 11 after originally launching on macOS and iOS, and we're already loving it more than than Google Chrome and especially Microsoft Edge. It's speedy, uses far less memory than Chrome, and lacks Edge's annoying ads and all its other clutter.

Obviously, things aren't perfect in every way. As it is a Chromium browser, the looming privacy threat of Manifest V3 is very real, and there's the issue that the browser can still track users with ad block installed.

Though Arc has a lot of great things to offer, and The Browser Company team developing it has promised big feature updates are incoming, including Windows 10 support.

If you’re interested in trying out Arc out for yourself, you can download it for free here.

2. New VR games abandoned the Quest 2

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Boumen Japet)

The Oculus Quest 2 might have recently seen its price drop to just $199.99 / £199.99 / AU$359.99, which is ridiculously cheap – but we highly recommend you ignore it and pick up a Meta Quest 3 instead, even if it’s $499.99 / £479.99 / AU$799.99.

That’s because the first Meta Quest 3 exclusive games were revealed recently, with Batman: Arkham Shadow being announced only a few days ago. So finally, after years of dominance, it’s officially time to put down your Quest 2 – as stupendous as it was – and pick up a different standalone headset as you can no longer enjoy the latest and greatest VR software on the aging Meta device.

So long Quest 2, we’ll miss you.

1. ChatGPT became a little more human

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Artificial intelligence became a little more human this week for all ChatGPT Plus users after OpenAI rolled out its Memory feature.

Exactly what the name suggests, memory allows the AI chatbot to recall key details from your previous conversations. Say you mention your birthday is next week, or that you just got a new cat, the bot will remember this and should use the information to inform its responses to your prompts in the future.

This should make it feel more like you’re continuing a conversation with the same person rather than a complete stranger every time, but if the idea terrifies you then you can turn the feature off, delete the bot’s whole memory, or delete only certain details.