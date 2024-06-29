ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Google Pixel event details to a pair of new best Bluetooth speaker contenders

This week, we hosted our very own Smart Home Week to celebrate the latest and greatest tech in the smart home sector and give you tips on how to use your gadgets more effectively.

We also saw the arrival of some brilliant new Bluetooth speakers, a Surface Pro that finally gives the iPad Pro a run for its money and several event date announcements from Prime Day to the Pixel 9 launch event.

So, in case you missed it, here are the seven biggest tech news stories from the past seven days.

7. We hosted Smart Home Week 2024

We launched our new Smart Home Week for 2024, where we've given you all the hottest tips and tricks for setting up and making the most of your smart home. This includes guides on how to set up and use Alexa sound detection and our thoughts on new products like this Bird Buddy smart bird feeder.

We've also asked experts for insights into how safe smart home security cameras really are and challenged both Google and Apple to step up to the plate with new hardware before Amazon pulls even further ahead in the race to dominate the smart home market.

Read more: Everything from Smart Home Week 2024

6. We reviewed the Surface Pro 11 – and called it the best Surface ever

Thanks to its "snappy performance, excellent battery life, improved compatibility, and new AI-powered apps that will only get better with time," we've already dubbed the new Microsoft Surface Pro 11 the best surface ever.

Starting at $999.99 /£1,049.99 / AU$1,899.99 this tablet isn't a mere tablet; it's a bonafide Windows 11 OS-powered machine with a 10-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus chip, 2.8K LCD display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD – though you can upgrade to a model with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD starting at $1,499.99 / £1,549 / AU$2,699.

This is the first proper competition the iPad Pro has ever had, and as we say in our review, "Apple should absolutely be worried."

Read more: Our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review

After accidentally leaking the dates for Prime Day 2024, Amazon officially confirmed that Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 16 - 17 in the US and UK.

As part of the sale, Prime members can expect to see literally thousands of deals across a wide range of popular tech brands, including Sony, Samsung, Ninja, GHD, Fitbit, Oral-B, Bose, and Shark, to name just a few.

If you're not a Prime member already (and haven't subscribed to Prime previously), you can sign up for a 30-day free trial below to take advantage of a handful of early deals that have appeared and be ready for the full sale when it goes live in a few weeks.

Both Google and Samsung announced the dates of their next tech events, with Galaxy Unpacked landing sooner on July 10, 2024, with an event starting at 9 am ET / 6 am PT/ 2 pm BST.

We expect to see the arrival of its new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, a successor to the Galaxy Watch 6 of some kind (maybe even a Galaxy Watch Ultra), and the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring.

Google's announcement is more surprising, as instead of October its Pixel phone launch event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 13. We know it's a Pixel phone event as well (rather than for some other hardware) as a promo clip shows us a look at the Pixel 9 Pro, and is titled "AI... meet IX" – IX being nine in Roman numerals.

Read more: Samsung just made its next Galaxy Unpacked event official

3. Ultimate Ears and Beats gave us bombastic new speakers

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

As we head into the warmer Summer months (at least here in the UK, where this writer is based), that means one thing: outdoor parties. Be it on the beach, by the pool, in the garden, or at a park, there's nothing better than being outdoors soaking in the rays and enjoying a BBQ. And if you want to keep everyone entertained with music, there are two new contenders on the scene.

The new Beats Pill landed, and while it looks similar to the last-gen model, its makers promise big things. It's apparently louder, boasts IP67 dust and water resistance, has Bluetooth 5.3, supports USB-C for both audio passthrough and charging, and it costs just $149.99 / £149.99 / AU$249.95.

Then there's Ultimate Ears' new Everboom. This 360-speaker can get truly loud and still delivers a solid sonic performance with only some distortion at its max 89-decibel volume. At a more moderate loudness (which is where you'll be listening anyway), it sounds fantastic. Plus, it boasts IP67 dust and water resistance, and it floats, making it perfect for any gathering where it might take a dip.

2. Leaks showed us a Terrific Superman movie character

(Image credit: Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It’s a couple of new huge updates on James Gunn’s Superman movie. The forthcoming DC film is currently being shot on the streets of Cleveland, Ohio – and, as many of us expected, some big leaks have emerged as filming on the DCU Chapter One flick continues apace.

And when we say big, we mean big. Not only did a new Superman movie leak reveal a new look at the Man of Steel’s costume, but it gave us our very first look at one of his fellow heroes in Mr. Terrific. A few days later, the same character was seen encountering Clark Ken’s most loyal friend in a Superman movie video leak, too. Let’s hope some surprises are saved for the Kryptonian’s return to the big screen.

1. The UploadVR Summer Showcase 2024 served VR gaming goodness

Meta might not have held its summer Quest Gaming Showcase this year, but the 2024 UplaodVR Summer Showcase introduced us to games and apps headed to the best VR headsets in the coming months.

The hour-long event had a lot to show off, but some highlights for us included Lovesick – a punk-themed VR escape room, Pencil! – a mixed-reality drawing teacher and assistive tool; and Cold VR – a reverse Superhot where time speeds up when you slow down.