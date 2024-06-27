7 best new games coming to Meta Quest 3 from the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2024

This year's UplaodVR Summer Showcase was an hour-long event that introduced us to many titles heading to the best VR headsets that might soon be worthy of being called the very best VR games out there.

You can check out the full showcase too to see everything that was announced, but to keep things simple, I've picked out my seven favorites that are coming to the Meta Quest 3 and am highlighting them here.

Some are out now in early access, while others will launch in 2025. There are also a lot of genres, so let's explore them.

Coaster Mania

Coaster Mania, which was showcased at last year’s UploadVR Showcase, returned with a new trailer this year – and Roller Coaster Tycoon fans need to take notice.

You can design your own virtual roller coasters in mixed reality – either creating completely custom tracks within your own unique environment or tackling the campaign’s over 50 coaster-building challenges – which you can then ride in VR. Plus, you can try community-made levels to find inspiration and see what’s possible in this game.

The fall launch is coming in “Fall” this year (September, October, November), but it’s already available for early access via App Lab on Quest.

Lovesick

Lovesick is a story-driven VR escape room game about a post-punk band on the verge of breaking up. As bassist Sam, you must explore a surreal mindscape in order to rescue your friends and maybe bring the band back together.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I adore VR puzzle games, and Lovesick’s vibe is ticking a lot of boxes for me – especially the surreal yet grounded art style it has.

It’s launching in 2025.

Pencil!

This mixed reality drawing app could be the perfect place for artistic beginners. Armed with a real pad and pencil, Pencil! teaches you how to draw with a mixture of step-by-step tutorials and assistive tools.

What’s especially cool is you can create a custom scene of virtual objects, and the app can project virtual outlines and shading hints onto your page for you to follow. I’ve had fun trying a few VR art apps, but Pencil!’s focus on beginners could be what finally helps me get good at drawing.

Best of all, it’s out now on the Quest 3 in App Lab.

Hide the Corpse

Following a Kickstarter announcement a couple of months ago, Hide The Corpse came to the UploadVR showcase to announce a Summer Update and an early access version of the game for the Quest store – plus, 20% off if you use promo code HTCSUM20-0835F9 in the game’s first week of early access release.

As you’d guess from the name, this game is all about finding odd yet intelligent places to stash a corpse in various unique levels before time runs out, and it looks hilarious.

I’ve already downloaded this title to play on my Quest 3, and the title’s full launch in “Fall 2024” (September, October, November) can’t come soon enough.

Cold VR

Cold VR isn’t a sequel to Superhot – though the crystalline enemies, time manipulation via motion mechanics, and VR action setting might have made you think that – it’s an all-new game that I’m super excited to play when it hits Quest (though a demo is available right now on Steam).

Rather than pausing time when you stand still like Superhot, time unfreezes when you stop moving – so you'll need to act fast for the best chance of survival against the AI enemies and environmental challenges in your way.

Billed as an adrenaline rush for gamers who crave a challenge, Cold VR looks like a contender for VR’s next-best action game.

Laser dance

We got another teaser for Laser Dance, a mixed-reality game that projects a complex laser maze into your living room – or whatever space you’re playing in.

We’ve not seen much of this game yet, but I think the premise is awesome, so I’m excited to test my laser-dodging skills when it eventually launches. If you agree, it’s available to wish list on the Meta Quest Store now.

Walkabout Mini Golf: Wallace and Gromit

Last but not least, Walkabout Mini Golf teased a Wallace and Gromit inspired course that’s coming this Summer (that should be sometime in the next couple of months).

The final shot at the end hints at the sorts of wild contraptions we’ll have to face while putting for glory, and I’m so ready to take on whatever wild antics await us in 62 West Wallaby Street.